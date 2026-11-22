Parents Give Their Teenage Son A Debit Card, But His Dad Gets Upset When He Actually Spends Money On A Game

Do you think it’s a good idea for a teenager to have a debit card linked to a bank account with their own money in it? Is this a good way for them to learn financial responsibility, or is it an easy way for them to waste money?

In this story, one teenage boy’s parents gave him a debit card. All the money in the account is his own money, so he thought it would be okay to spend it on something he wants.

Apparently, it wasn’t because his dad got really mad at him when he found out what he bought.

Now, the teen is wondering if he really did mess up or if his dad overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for blowing money on whatever I want? I, 15M, had my parents get a debit card for me because I was sick of asking them whenever I wanted something. My parents have terrible communication (pretty sure I’m the only thing keeping them from divorcing), and my dad manages the account while my mom was the one who suggested it. She EXPLICITLY TOLD ME I CAN SPEND IT ON WHATEVER I WANT. All of the money on that card is earned from my job or was gifted to me.

So, he spent some money on something he wanted.

Yesterday, I spent a good $70 on a video game which may have been stupid, but I’m just a kid who wants to have fun. I have straight A’s in my classes and I spend most of my free time on community service. Video games are my only hobby and they never got in the way of my academics.

How frustrating!

My dad started fuming and started screaming at me about how much of an idiot I was to spend that much money on a ‘stupid computer game’. Money that I earned. He got so upset that he took everything left on my card and now I can’t buy lunch after school. I asked my mom for help and she just laughed me off. I miss my bacon egg and cheese sandwiches. AITA?

Wait, his dad took away the rest of his money? You can’t tell a teenager to spend the money on whatever he wants and then get mad when he buys a video game. That doesn’t make sense.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think the teen did anything wrong.

A parent weighs in.

A mom weighs in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

Here’s the bad news.

What is his dad’s problem? He spent his money on something he wanted. There’s no issue there. That’s exactly what the card is for, right? I’d be upset too. It’s too bad his mom isn’t standing up for him. I’m not sure how he can get his money back now.

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