A Man Quit His Job After Just One Day—Then His Boss Threatened to Call a Lawyer and the Police

When you gotta go, you gotta go…

Even if that means quitting on the first day at a new job!

No, it’s not ideal, but if things don’t feel right and you think the situation isn’t going to work, then it’s best for everyone to get out of there!

But I guess this guy’s boss (for a day) didn’t see it that way.

Check out what happened when he resigned on his first day.

Employer’s Radical Response to Resignation. “I recently started a new position. I’ll admit I should never have started because I was still interviewing for a better opportunity. More money and hybrid instead of in an office 5 days a week. I was trying to juggle the new job and the ongoing interviews but after my first day realized that was not going to be possible and would have to choose one.

Well, at least he was honest about it.

And I didn’t want to waste their time anymore. So I chose to resign after one day and take the gamble since the other job was 25k more and with a much more established company. A prominent state university. The day after I resigned, I expected a strongly worded response and honestly I deserve that. I shouldn’t have even started. That was my mistake.

What?!?!

But what I ended up getting was a voicemail from the owner threatening to call his lawyer and the cops. Mind you, this was at will employment and it explicitly states we both reserve the right to end the relationship without notice or cause. I didn’t take any equipment or company property home. My question is what could he possible think the cops are going to do? Why threaten me? Anyone ever deal with this?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

And this person shared their thoughts.

I understand his boss’s frustration, but this guy took things way too far!

What a waste of time!

Well, that escalated quickly!