An HOA Board Member Issued A Bogus Compliance Notice Over A Homeowner’s Landscaping, Even Though The Homeowner Had Followed Every Rule Before Making Changes To The Property

Some HOA officials mistake personal taste for actual authority.

This homeowner received a violation notice for planting flowers in their own yard.

The rulebook told a very different story.

Instead of removing anything, they challenged the person behind the complaint.

Check out how this garden dispute unfolded.

HOA board member tried to stop me from planting flowers… in my own yard This spring, I started planting a flower bed along the walkway. I chose native plants that thrive here without much water, and I kept them neatly within my property line. A week later, I came home to find a printed notice taped to my door saying my flower bed was non-compliant and needed to be removed.

But once the homeowner did their own research, they knew the HOA member wasn’t being truthful.

I checked the HOA rules. Nowhere did it say anything about planting flowers being prohibited. In fact, there was a section encouraging “attractive landscaping” as long as it wasn’t invasive or blocking sidewalks. Mine was neither.

So the homeowner decided to state her case.

I emailed the HOA president with photos of my yard and a screenshot of the rulebook. He replied the next day saying the notice shouldn’t have been sent at all, and I could ignore it. Turns out, the board member who issued it just doesn’t like anything that isn’t grass and shrubs.

Now that the board member is out of the way, other neighbors started taking notice of her gardening.

I left the flowers, and they’ve already started blooming. A few neighbors have even asked me for the plant list so they can do something similar. Now every time the board member walks by, I swear she slows down just to glare at them.

Talk about a power trip.

What did Reddit have to say?

Many HOA board members have completely lost the plot.

This homeowner practically sparked a neighborhood revolution!

Always read the fine print, folks.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This commenter shakes their fist at the powers that be.

The homeowner proved the flower bed was allowed and kept every plant exactly where it was.

Soon, neighbors wanted their own flowers while the unhappy board member could only glare.