First Date Takes A Turn When A Man Insults A Woman’s Weight And Ambition, Prompting Her To Cut The Evening Short And Walk Straight Out Of The Restaurant
First dates are supposed to reveal compatibility, but sometimes they reveal terrible manners.
How many rude comments should someone tolerate before ending an uncomfortable evening?
This woman heard criticism about her body, career goals, and decision not to have children.
Yikes.
Check out how this awkward dinner unfolded.
AITAH for walking out of a date?
I met a guy online, and we met up in person yesterday.
We decided to go out to eat.
And while we were waiting for the food, he said I’m “bigger than what he usually prefers.”
At that moment, I was thinking, “If I’m not your preference, why did you entertain a date with me?”
My face fell, and he said, “I didn’t mean anything by it. I think you’re pretty.”
This woman felt that the vibes between them were already off.
We kept talking, but the vibes were already off.
He asked what I liked to do, and I told him art is my passion, that I love to draw and paint. And that I hope to be lucky enough to exhibit work in prestigious galleries in the future.
To that, he responded, “Don’t you think it’s wiser to focus on a more practical line of work? Art is cool and everything, but most people in it don’t go far. At least not until after they die.”
Her date told her it’s a red flag when a woman doesn’t want to have kids.
I replied that society devaluing artists is why the world is quite literally losing color and everything is grey and beige.
Then, as the conversation progressed, he asked if I’d like a family in the future.
I said I don’t mind getting married if I find a decent person, but I don’t want kids.
He said, “Why wouldn’t you want kids? I think it’s a red flag when a woman doesn’t like kids.”
She told him they’re not compatible, stood up, and walked out.
At that point, I said, “You know what, we’re not compatible.”
Then, I asked for the check and a to-go plate, paid for my food, and walked out.
When I got home, I got a text from him saying, “I’m sorry if I offended you. Was it the weight comment? I didn’t think you’d be so sensitive.”
I blocked him, but a little voice in my head is making me wonder if I am, in fact, being too sensitive.
AITA?
That guy was a jerk. Everything he said was rude.
Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.
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This user makes a valid point.
Good for you for walking out, says this person.
Here’s another honest opinion.
This person shares their personal thought.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.
And lastly, short and straightforward.
This woman was right to leave after her date repeatedly criticized who she was and what she wanted.
His later apology blamed her sensitivity instead of taking responsibility for his insulting comments.
He brought enough red flags to decorate the entire restaurant.
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