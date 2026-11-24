A Construction Company Worker Is Frustrated Because A New Manager Took Over And Has Been A Total Disaster

Most of us would like to think that when the big shots at a company bring in a new manager, that person is competent, reliable, and knows what they’re doing.

Well, unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out that way…

Just ask this guy!

He sounded off about the manager he has to deal with who seems to be dragging down the entire company he was brought in to help.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

I dislike my manager with all my might. “I recently hit the one-year mark at a high-end construction company, and everything went from great to absolute trash overnight. Before this, we were living in peace with our old manager.

Sounds pretty good!

She had been with the company for 12 years and couldn’t care less about how we did our jobs, as long as everything was up to date and running smoothly. Everyone knew their role. My direct supervisor didn’t even need to check on us. Then she left, and this new guy stepped in. He wants to know every single breathing step everyone takes. The worst part? Since I’m the most organized person on the team, he took a liking to me (in a good way, according to him) and constantly showers me with compliments. The result?

Oh, boy…

He’s talking in my ear all day long. My supervisor, who reports to him, is losing her mind and passing all that stress down to the rest of us. I was already burned out because of the high workload, but I had built a solid system, organized my pipeline, and finally got the department under control.

This guy is clueless…

Just when the dust settled, this guy starts introducing completely useless processes that only sabotage our workflow. He’s brand new, thinks things operate in a way that has nothing to do with reality, and we now have to carve out time from our actual work just to execute his petty nonsense. I’m hanging on by a thread this month because next month I’m taking 20 days off. I’m going to use that time to clear my head and hunt for a new job. The real kick in the teeth is that I didn’t manage to build an emergency fund during this time so I could just quit on the spot, but well…everything was running fine and peaceful until management stepped in to ruin the workflow.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Well, this sure isn’t going well…

Who hired this guy in the first place?

Good grief!

This new manager had to step in and ruin everything!