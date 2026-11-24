When A New Neighbor Moved Into The Apartment Above Her, He Introduced Himself And Immediately Made Her Very Uncomfortable, So Now She Is Thinking Of Moving Out

Some people just give off bad vibes and make you uncomfortable, and within reason, it is a good idea to listen to your gut.

What would you do if a new neighbor moved in upstairs, and when he introduced himself, he immediately made you uncomfortable? Then, later that night, he came down and tried to invite himself into your apartment.

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and while he did eventually leave, it left her feeling very unsafe, so she is thinking about moving to a new apartment.

While moving does seem extreme, there is really no reason to put up with the neighbor. She needs to take steps to protect herself. Read through the story below and see what you think she should do.

Creepy Neighbor I’m a 31F who lives alone in a studio apartment.

Having a place where you feel safe is essential.

I’ve lived in my apartment for over a year with no issues and it’s been my safe place. On Sunday morning, my upstairs male neighbor knocked on my door and introduced himself.

What could he want?

He made me a bit uncomfortable, but I was giving him the benefit of the doubt, I was friendly enough and attempted to move on. Tonight, at 11:30pm, he bangs on my door, and I assumed he was going to ask my be to a bit more quiet.

He is making her very uncomfortable and may even be dangerous.

But, he immediately asks me if he can come inside, which I immediately say absolutely not. He hesitated and looked at me and it felt like he was thinking of forcing his way inside. I had my door stopper behind my back and he could tell I was wary of him and had something behind me. He explained that he can hear me and can’t stop thinking of me.

She has every reason to feel uncomfortable.

I asked him to leave. Now, Im all shaken up and extremely uncomfortable and honestly, a little scared. This guy doesn’t strike me as very stable and he immediately put me on edge the first visit.

Wow, she was very shaken up.

What do I need to do? I’d like to get out of my lease and rinse my hands of it. I won’t feel comfortable living there anymore. I feel like he’s been listening to everything I’ve been doing. I ended up leaving and getting a hotel room for the night.

Moving out seems to be a last resort since she otherwise likes the apartment. She should notify the landlord, and if the guy comes back, record the interaction and tell him in no uncertain terms that he should not come back again.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter says they would never open the door to someone at night.

Calling the police isn’t a bad idea.

This commenter had something similar happen.

There is no reason to open the door to this person again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

This commenter says to report this to the leasing office.

This is a serious situation that she needs to act on fast. Moving out is one option, but it is not the only one.

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