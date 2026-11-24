A Man Is Angry Because He Moved Across The Country For A New Job And Got Fired After One Month

Stories like this one are always a huge bummer…

Because nobody likes to hear about someone who moved across the country for a job and got fired after a short time.

That’s really sad, don’t you think?

You bet it is!

And, unfortunately, that’s what the guy who wrote today’s story is dealing with.

Check out what he had to say about what went down…

Laid off for “not having enough experience” in an entry-level role. “I traveled 1,700 miles for this job. Moved halfway across the country. Finally got a job with decent pay and benefits. The work is out in a rural area. The moment I got there, I saw my co-workers. All older men, mostly boomers and a few Gen X people.

Uh oh…

Bad sign. On the job I find nobody wants to train me. They expect me to know full well what we’re doing despite it being an entry-level position. I do my best to learn through osmosis. Clearly my lack of omniscience bothers them. They go out to the bar after work and invite me to come. I don’t drink (alcoholism problems).

It’s safe to say that this isn’t going well…

After this, most of them still put up a facade of being sociable, but the mood has changed. I come to hear they’ve been trash-talking me to the boss behind my back. Saying that I’m “not learning fast enough” despite literally ALL of them refusing to train me on any aspect of the job. On Tuesday, an older gentlemen shows up on the job. Apparently has 20 years of experience. Suddenly nobody will talk to me.

Wow…

On Friday I’m laid off, after little over a month of working for them. Now I’m stuck halfway across the country. Left all my friends, family, and life behind. Only a few thousand in savings. Stuck with a lease and a car payment in the middle of nowhere. Tossed aside like trash, all so a boomer can get his. How are young people supposed to make it in this world? Every thing seems geared to keep us down and out. We’re never given a chance. I don’t know whether to feel depressed or rage. It all seems so utterly futile and hopeless.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a company who wants a laid-off employee to return to work, but he’s currently using his saved-up vacation time and won’t do it.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Well, this really sucks…

You gotta feel for this guy!

This guy really got the shaft from this company!