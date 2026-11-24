A Man Thinks His Friend Might Get Fired From His Job, But He Doesn’t Want To Jeopardize His Own Position By Telling Him About What’s Going On

Jeez, talk about walking a tightrope…

Having to deal with your own drama at work is enough, but what happens when someone else’s problems get piled on to your plate?

Yikes!

That’s what this guy is dealing with and he’s having a serious dilemma about whether to tip off his friend about some bad news that might be coming his way.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say about this situation.

AITA for not telling a long time friend they may be getting fired? “A friend and I both work for the same place. We go back nearly 20 years and have worked at the same place for about 10 years. Post Covid, we work in the office building a couple days a week, the other days we work from home. We all get to decide our individual work day rotation. This is just something that hasn’t changed…yet. We use programs that inadvertently show when you’re online, offline, or just go away from your computer. No one really uses that way because they are used for other purposes. However, some people have started to notice when other people (particularly my friend) go away from their keyboard when they work from home. I know that others are noticing because I overhear a couple of individuals who are higher on the totem pole discussing it when they think I’m not paying attention or not there (we have pretty private cubicles).

This doesn’t sound good…

My friend will go away for several hours at a time during an 8 hour shift. A week or so ago, I overheard higher level employees discussing that my friend is now being monitored by management and how unfortunate it is but my friend has been doing this very consistently lately in addition to mistakes being made and deadlines are being missed. They mentioned they these are all fireable offenses and apparently my friends direct supervision has been notified of these issues. During this conversation, my phone rang and I had to answer it so they realized I was there. There was just us 3 in the office that day, those 2 and me. Neither of them are my direct supervisor or manager, so I don’t tell them when I’m there.

What’s he supposed to do…?

My dilemma is…I don’t want to get involved. I don’t want this is going back on me because they know I heard them and shouldn’t have. I am not willing to put myself, job, and family on the line for someone else no matter how long we’ve been friends. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual offered some advice.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier.

And this reader weighed in.

What should he do…?

This is certainly a tough one!

And there might not necessarily be a good answer…

He’s stuck in the middle of a real dilemma!