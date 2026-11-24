Their Leasing Office Keeps Dragging Their Feet And Acting Unprofessionally During The Lease Renewal Process, And It Is Getting Close To The Deadline, So They Don’t Know What To Do

When you have an apartment that you really like, it is important to get all the renewal work done in advance so that you aren’t at risk of losing your home.

What would you do if you had to make some changes to who was living there, but you still wanted to renew, and the leasing office wasn’t responding well or even acting professionally throughout the process?

That is what is happening to the couple in this story, so they are getting quite upset and nervous about the situation, but aren’t sure what they can do.

Read through the full details below and see how you think they should handle it.

Leasing office ghosting me when trying to renew without roommate. I am starting to think I need a lawyer or something.

What an awful thing for the brother to do.

I’m in Florida and signed a one year lease with my fiancée and his brother. The lease ends November 30th. In August, they sent out the renewal, and everyone agreed to resign. I resigned, and so did my fiancée, but his brother dragged his feet, and then in mid September he said he lied to us and never planned on resigning.

The brother isn’t making things easy.

Annoying, but whatever. The office said all he would need to do is write an email saying he was leaving and that he understands he is not entitled to his deposit because it is tied to the unit. He sent certified mail saying he was not resigning, but he also wants his deposit back. For the sake of getting it all resolved, we just agreed to pay him back the deposit.

Why does the office care about this? They have their money already.

But the office is overcomplicating things and says we need to write a check to the office for his deposit, and then they will give him the money and send out a new lease. We already qualify and get re-approved financially without him. The brother agrees, says okay, what paperwork will they send out to us so we can move forward? That was the last week of September. None of us have heard from the office since.

They are freaking out because this is their home

I have called endless times. I have emailed twice a week. No one answers. They keep telling me oh this person is handling it now. Today, I finally got someone to answer the phone, and she said to me, “I don’t know what you’re freaking out about; you have plenty of time before your lease is up! Hahaha, now the manager is handling the situation, but don’t worry, we will keep in contact with you. Hahaha.”

She really was very unprofessional.

Before I could ask the manager’s name, or if I could set up an appointment to come in, she hung up on me. I found the laughing to be extremely unprofessional and rude. Also, there’s about two weeks till my lease is up, and they have had two months to resolve this.

Honestly, none of this makes sense. Why would the leasing office do this?

Are they planning on not renewing our lease? We paid last month’s rent when we moved in last year, and this would have been the last month if we weren’t renewing, but we paid for it because we planned on staying. The office is an hour away from where we live, and obviously I have to show up in person now, but why are they doing this? And what should we do? We have been great tenants. Never had any maintenance issues and always paid rent early. I don’t understand.

It does seem unlikely that they aren’t going to renew, but the way they are acting, it is impossible to say for sure.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Understanding the local laws is important.

Management might think they are troublemakers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Their brother is the one making this difficult.

The roommate might be the problem.

One thing is certain: they need to get this figured out right away. Calling and escalating this to the manager, or going right to the office, is the best course of action.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows. Read Story →