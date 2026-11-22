A Customer Always Gave a Waitress a Hard Time About Her Tattoos. When He Didn’t Recognize Her in Public, She Was Rude to Him

I’ve always thought it was so weird that certain people get offended that folks have tattoos.

What’s up with that?!?!

It seems like a lot of wasted energy about something that has no impact on their lives, right?

Well, at least that’s how I feel about it…but that’s just me!

In today’s story, a woman with tattoos talked about the funny interaction she had with a customer who can’t seem to keep his mouth shut about her ink.

My tattoos offend one of our regulars so much that he doesn’t recognise me when they are covered. “I get it, tattoos aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, especially mine. My tattoos aren’t offensive or rude in any way, just bold and ‘masculine.’

Classy!

This really ticks off one of our regular customers, so much so he has to voice to me how ‘disgusting’ and ‘vile’ I look every single time he comes in. The man tells you to shut up when you try and shut it down. I’ve been condescending and said ‘if everyone was the same, the world would be a very boring place’ as if I was speaking to a child, doesn’t work. I’ve put on a giant smile, doesn’t work, I’ve been rude back, doesn’t work. Now, the last time he comes in, I had been awake since 1 am with my disabled toddler. I was in no mood, the queue was out the door and when he got to me, all patience had left my body.

This guy…

He starts up with his usual ‘oh you had such beautiful skin, why ruin it?’ With genuine annoyance on his face and grit behind his voice. I snapped. I barked at him ‘do we really need to do this AGAIN?’ and he smirked and said yes. That sent me into a spiral, he kept muttering at me that it was disgusting what I had done to myself and repeated again that I had ruined my beautiful skin. I ended up snapping at him ‘IT STILL IS’ this continued in a back and forth until a younger colleague told me to step away for a moment. So this is where I finally get my satisfaction, I went to the supermarket a couple of days ago with my HEAVILY covered partner with my littlest one in tow in the push chair.

Well, look who it is!

Oh all of a sudden that VILE man is stood in front of me trying to be sweet, cooing with me over my daughter. He clearly didn’t recognize me with my coat on. I must have not been so vile and disgusting. I couldn’t help myself, I automatically said ‘OH so you’re going to be nice to me now I’m not at work?’ That man took one look at my illustrated man adorned with face tattoos and went ‘have a nice day’ as he walked away. HAHAHAHAHHA.”

Check out how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

And another Reddit user asked a good question.

Well, that was satisfying!

And one thing’s for sure…

This guy sounds like a real jerk!