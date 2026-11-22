Man Got Invited By His Neighbor To Attend A Child’s Fish Funeral, But He Thought The Neighbor Was Joking And Laughed At Him

People have different ways of saying goodbye to their beloved pets.

In this story, a man received an unusual invitation from his neighbor to attend a funeral for their daughter’s dead goldfish.

The family planned to hold the ceremony in their back garden because it was the little girl’s first pet.

However, the man barely knew his neighbors and found the idea of attending a goldfish funeral rather bizarre.

If it were you, would you attend it? Check out the full details below.

AITA for not attending my neighbours ‘fish funeral’? My neighbour put an RSVP through our door last week. He asked if we’d attend the funeral for his daughter’s dead goldfish in their back garden. I genuinely thought he was joking, so I laughed and made a bit of a joke about it when I saw him next. He then clarified that he was completely serious. And that his daughter wanted to hold a funeral because it was her first pet.

This man thinks it’s weird for him and his partner to be there.

For context, we barely speak to these neighbours. They only really knock when they want their ball back or when the kids come round at Halloween. I don’t have children myself and live with my partner. So it would be two random grown adults standing in somebody’s back yard looking at a goldfish grave.

So he politely said no, but his neighbor seemed offended.

I politely said no, as I thought the whole thing was a bit bizarre. He seemed quite offended and told me I didn’t need to be rude. He said it was just for his kid. AITA?

First and foremost, it was an invitation. So, recipients could either say yes or no.

While it may be a serious event for the child, OP wasn’t obligated to attend a funeral for a pet belonging to a family he barely knew.

He politely declined, and it shouldn’t automatically be considered rude.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

People are saying the same thing.

This user shares their personal thought.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

Finally, you’re lacking in empathy, says this one.

You don’t have to attend every event you’re invited to.

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