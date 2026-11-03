A Cyclist Wheeled His Cargo Trailer Inside a Store to Protest Their Deleted Bike Rack—and Triggered an Unexpected Storewide Uprising

The news is full of stories about illegal or disuptive things cyclists do to protest against city actions. There isn’t much coverage about their advocacy.

So enjoy this refreshing story about a peaceful solo protest against a business.

No Bike Racks Means You Won’t Bike, Right? I live in a city and, rather than own a car, I bike everywhere. It has its ups and downs, but for the most part works pretty well. I also have a small trailer for my bike, and sometimes I’ll make grocery runs with it.

There’s a hitch in her plan. I like how she makes her point using part of her actual bike!

Usually when that would happen, I would lock my bike and trailer up at a bike rack, then do my shopping like normal and after paying would load my bike trailer up with my goods. One day I arrived at the store, which is in one of those classic business plazas … and the bike racks were gone. All of them. Each had been removed. There was nowhere to lock up my bike and trailer. Well, that didn’t sit right with me.

Look at her allies! I would let her do this, too. Go peaceful protect for cyclists!

So I rolled my bike through the doors and into the store itself, trailer behind me, waited at customer service, and then asked “Since bike racks are no longer provided at this plaza, can I just use my trailer as a shopping cart?” The manager looked down at my bike and then without hesitation said “Yes.” Apparently the plaza owner had decided they no longer wanted bikers using the plaza or shopping there and had removed the bike racks to discourage bikers from coming, which the store manager disagreed with.

I wonder if others will protest this way. It could be a movement! I support most things cyclists want.

So I shopped using my trailer as a shopping cart, took it through the checkout, and then rolled out. I’ve since had to do this once or twice more as other places nearby have also removed their bike racks as property managers wage a silent war against bikers while the city is trying to make biking more attractive. I’m not about to leave my bike outside or stop buying food. Instead I’ll just take my bike into the business, trailer included, until they ask me to leave. No one has asked me to leave yet.

Here is what folks are saying.

Maybe it’s off-brand. Lots of trucker patrons or something? Or maybe it’s because a lot of folks hate cyclists.

Looks like it! Although cyclists don’t win more sympathy with me by running red lights by house and not ringing a bell when they’re coming behind me.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

I think increasing numbers is the only way cyclists will be treated better in North America. It never seems to get better.

If they having an aging clientele that would be a reason. I’m all for accessibility.

Cyclist protests the removal of bike racks by carting his bike trailer around the grocery store.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver. Read Story →