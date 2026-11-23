A Homeowner Is Tired Of Hearing The Kids Next Door Because They Screech At The Top Of Their Lungs Every Time They Go Outside To Play

Some kids scream so loud for so long that it leaves you wondering how they still have a voice.

At least that’s what happened to one homeowner after listening to the kids next door screech for two hours.

You could hear them all the way down the street, so he couldn’t figure out why none of the parents had said anything.

After it had gone on long enough, it left him thinking about what would’ve happened if they’d made that much noise growing up.

Back then, one look from a parent or a neighbor usually did the trick, and if that didn’t work, you got sent inside.

Read on to see what you think about screaming kids outside.

Screeching neighborhood kids I’m sure this gets posted here a lot, but why in the heck do kids playing outside have to screech at the top of their lungs? How do they manage to keep it up nonstop for hours, either? I wouldn’t have a voice left after 10 minutes of that, let alone two hours. And why don’t their stupid parents put a stop to it? I’m not talking about happy sounds of kids laughing and playing and having fun, but that ear-piercing, blood-curdling, raspy-throated, nails-on-a-chalkboard, someone‘s-arm-is-being-chopped-off kind of nonstop screeching they do whenever they’re outside.

Perhaps he’s just getting old, but when he was a kid it was different.

The kind that can be heard all up and down the street. And what’s with the repetitive noises, too? For the past two hours, the neighbor kids have been screeching like this, with the first 30 minutes or so also including one of them loudly repeating over and over the “Yoo hoo” noise. I’m a later GenXer and perhaps am showing my age, but when I was growing up in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, we didn’t screech like that and if anyone did, one look from their parent or a neighbor would be enough to shut them up. And if that didn’t work, they would be marched inside and not allowed to play until they could get themselves together and quiet down.

Eek. It’s easy to see both sides here, but kids aren’t always aware they’re bothering people.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.

Now, this is strange.

Here’s a parent who doesn’t tolerate that behavior.

According to this person, someone needs to remind them of the boy who cried wolf.

And here’s someone who experienced a kid needing help first-hand.

Two hours of screaming is enough to drive anyone crazy.

Of course, you expect kids to be loud while they’re having fun, but screaming at the top of their lungs is not required.

If the neighbor can hear them all the way down the street, you’d think the parents would hear them inside.

It seems like one of them could at least stick their head out and tell them to keep it down. Geez.