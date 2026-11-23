A Wedding Planner Gets Yelled At For Not Helping On Her Friend’s Wedding Day, Even Though She Spent Months Planning It For Free

It’s frustrating to do a friend a favor and find out afterward that they expected a whole lot more.

That’s what one wedding planner found out after spending months helping a friend with her wedding.

The whole thing took months of work and planning on her behalf. She designed the invitations, made decor, and even painted a mural on the van the couple would arrive in.

As repayment, her friend told her all that work could count as her wedding gift. So when the big day came, she showed up as a guest and had a good time.

It wasn’t until afterward that the bride told her how disappointed she was that she hadn’t helped on the wedding day, too.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for not helping at my friends wedding after doing months of free work for her? I’m a graphic designer and wedding planner in Palm Springs, so when my friend was getting married, she asked me to help her plan the wedding. It was a HUGE undertaking that took MONTHS of work. I designed invitations and signs, made furniture, sewed a veil, and put together seating charts. I even painted a mural of her, her husband, and her dog on the side of the van they were arriving in. Keep in mind, I didn’t get paid a dollar for any of this. At times, it felt like a full-time job on top of my full-time job. My friend said the work could be my wedding gift to her, and I was happy to do it.

Suddenly, she was the bad guy.

Skip to the wedding. I went as a guest. I was super happy for her, and I celebrated and enjoyed myself. As far as I knew, my job was done. I wasn’t expecting to have any other responsibilities. Apparently, my friend and her husband were super mad at me for not helping on the day of the wedding. She confronted me about not helping set up, coordinate vendors, or clean up at the end of the night. She told me how disappointed she was in me and said I wasn’t there when she needed me most. At one point, she was even yelling.

Now, her feelings are hurt and she’s unsure what to do.

I understand that weddings are stressful, and I can see how she might have felt unsupported. But she didn’t tell me she expected me to help until afterward. I would’ve helped if I’d known. I’m not always the most socially aware person, and she knows this. I’m hurt because I put a lot of work into her wedding. I feel like I did more than most people would have, and somehow I’m still the bad guy. AITA?

Wow! Her friend was so wrong for that!

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit had to say about what happened here.

According to this reader, that’s not her friend.

This reader thinks she should send her a bill.

Here’s someone else who thinks the woman was only using her.

And this person thinks the answer requires more info.

That bride had a lot of nerve!

By the time the wedding day arrived, she had already done more than enough.

At this point, she should distance herself from that woman.

No matter how you look at it, she doesn’t seem like an authentic friend anyway, because a real friend wouldn’t do that.