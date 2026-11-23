A Man Thinks His Brother-In-Law Should Cover His Own Losses After He Calls The First Number He Finds On Google And Falls For A Scam, But His Mother Disagrees

It’s frustrating when someone ignores your advice and then makes their mistake your problem.

That’s where one man found himself after his brother-in-law lost money to a phone scam.

He’d dug through his call history to find the company’s number, so he figured his brother-in-law had called the correct one.

It wasn’t until after the scam that he found out his brother-in-law had Googled the company and called the first number that came up.

Then, the next thing he knew, his mother was trying to get him to split the loss three ways. But he’s not sure he wants to chip in.

Read on to see exactly what’s been going on.

WIBTAH if i refused to help pay my brother in law money he lost to a scam? My (26M) brother-in-law (30-something) called the wrong number and ended up getting scammed. My mom “suggested” that she and I chip in so the three of us could split the loss equally and soften the blow for him. I normally wouldn’t be opposed to looking out for each other, but what annoys me this time is that I sent my brother-in-law the correct number to call. He ignored it and decided to Google the number. The one he found belonged to scammers who were pretending to be the real company.

His BIL has been known to make similar mistakes in the past.

He has a habit of rushing through things, so I’m pretty sure he couldn’t be bothered to scroll back a bit to find the number I sent him. He probably thought it would be quicker to just Google it. Rushing has caused problems for him before, and I feel like if we pay him right away, he won’t learn from it. It’s not a life-changing amount of money, but I’m pretty angry that I did my part. I went through about two months of my call history to give him the correct number, only for him to ignore it. Now I’m being asked to cover the same share of the loss as he is. It’s also frustrating because there were a couple of red flags during the call. I thought he was using the number I gave him, which I knew was legit, so I overlooked the signs and didn’t say anything. It was only afterward that I found out he’d Googled the number. AITA?

Yikes! It’s actually pretty crazy she even suggested that.

Let’s take a look at what the people over at Reddit would do if they faced this decision.

This reader thinks he did enough already.

According to this comment, he needs to feel the consequences.

Here’s what this person would tell him.

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It sounds like he may need to do that.

What a crazy idea!

In no world should he ever be responsible for helping pay this guy’s way out of a scam.

Let’s not forget that he had already taken the time and given the guy the right number.

From what he said, this isn’t the first time. But if his BIL has to deal with the consequences, it may be the last.

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