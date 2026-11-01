A Delivery Driver Blocked Traffic With His Truck, So A Man Waiting For A Bus Pretended To Find Money The Driver Dropped

Imagine riding home on a city bus when traffic comes to a complete stop. There’s only one lane on the road, and the vehicle in front of the bus is a delivery driver’s truck.

The truck is parked in the lane on the road!

What would you do? Would you get out and walk, report the driver, or try to get revenge?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he is out for revenge!

Let’s read all about it.

Delivery driver blocks city street for 25 minutes during rush hour – he returns to get the money he was told he dropped, waits 25 minutes just to be told there was no such money Last week a delivery driver for a big construction company parked his truck in the only driving lane on a big city street and proceeded to make his delivery. The bus I was on was unable to reroute (streets to small for bus to turn) and then car after car also got caught in the jam. Bus driver and then some resident all yelled at him he can’t park in the only driving lane. He yell an said he’s allowed because making a delivery.

OP wanted to get revenge.

I got the name on the company and truck ID/license. Originally I was just going to just call and tell the company but I knew nothing would be done. So I called the company HQ and said (in a kindly old man voice) I’d seen a driver (date/time/location/truck ID) drop a significant amount of cash and that I’d like to return it to the driver. They made some calls and eventually the guy calls and says “thanks for finding the $cash” and we set up a time to meet back in the city (he lived/worked about 30-45 minutes away.

He made the guy wait.

I gave him the address of the Rec Center down the block from my house so I could watch his arrival. Once he got there and texted that to the “good Samaritan” I said I was picking up an Rx and could he wait a bit. I see him get out of car, smoke, and probably think of how he’s gonna spend the $1800 he never even dropped. After 25 minutes (and a few apologetic texts) I tell him I’m inside the Rec Center.

OP still kept him waiting.

He gets out of car and goes inside. Several calls ensue and I don’t answer. He walks back to car and I text that I saw him but was on the other side of the Rec Center and using crutches so I couldn’t catch him.

He eventually let the driver know what was really going on.

He walks back inside. several more calls/texts.

Now he is getting mad. He stomps back to his car and I call him, now using my real voice, and tell him “sorry man, I know waiting sucks. Remember that delivery you made on ___ Street on Monday? Well I was in the bus that had to wait for you. Now you just waited for $ that was never real and BTW I’m watching you from my house right now you fat jerk. “

Let’s see how the delivery driver reacted.

He turns so bright red I can see it. He calls and texts threats several times (all to a burner phone number I got special for the occasion) but I don’t reply. The last few days I have called him from a hotel lobby guest phone just to tell him/leave a voicemail that he should never block the street and hope he didn’t need the $.

Wow! He could’ve reported the driver to his boss for blocking traffic, but instead, he got revenge by making him wait. That’s even more satisfying.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

It really was clever.

Another person liked the revenge.

This person shares what they thought was the best part.

Everyone loved the revenge.

It certainly was petty. We can only hope the delivery driver learned his lesson that day.

It would be awful to be waiting, stuck in traffic for 25 minutes just because someone parked in the street. I would’ve been tempted to call a tow truck, but maybe delivery drivers have an exemption of some sort and can park in the street.

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