A Family Keeps Sneaking Into Their Neighbor’s Backyard To Let Their Son Play On The Playset, So The Homeowners Are Considering Posting The Footage Online

Imagine having awful neighbors who call the cops on you when you’re not even doing anything wrong. When the cops show up, they even agree that there isn’t a problem.

If you caught the neighbor breaking the law, would you call the police, or would you handle it another way?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they’re thinking about posting security camera footage of the neighbors in a neighborhood social media group instead of calling the police. Is there a better way of handling it?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA for Embarrasing the neighbors for treaapassing in our backyard Our family moved into our home about two years ago. We moved in and our adjacent neighbor has been a nightmare. They are a forty something couple, who have a five year old son with developmental disabilities.

This shouldn’t have been a problem.

When we first moved in we wanted a privacy fence for our dogs. Our realtor, our sellers realtor, and our seller said it wouldn’t be an issue. The neighbor fought the HOA about it for three months, and due to the situation and needing a fence we made huge concessions (and installed 4ft fence)

The neighbors complained about nothing.

It started with them calling the cops one morning when my husband got home from work on a Sunday morning, sat on our backyard deck after a night shift and drank a beer and hung out with our daughter. They said he was endangering our daughter. Thankfully the cop understood wanting a beer after a night shift and just popped in and popped out.

The neighbors complain about so many things!

We had a little Fischer Price playhouse last summer for her to play in, and they reported it to the HOA. We hung a baby swing off a tree branch, same thing. Call from the HOA The mom particularly will park her mini van in front of our drive way so husband can’t pull in or out of the garage, and wigs out when my husband comes and knocks on her door at 530 am to move it.

They didn’t want any problems this time.

Suffice to say we have learned our lesson and when we decided to install a playset we jumped thru the hoops Last month we had a landscaper install it. It’s essentially a playground in our backyard.

Yikes! The neighbors have to know this is wrong.

We both work essential jobs and no one is home during the day. My husband switched to nights and has watched The past two weeks her or her husband or her have been letting themselves into our backyard to let their son play for an hour or two, twice a day. First thru the gate, which we then locked, now they jump the Fence and bring a step ladder to get back over. They always wait for me to leave for work. I’m not sure they see my husband pull in at 6ish am.

She’s not sure the best way to handle this.

We bought a security camera, that records. Am I the jerk if my plan is to record them playing in my backyard and putting it on the neighborhood nextdoor and Facebook page, (she’s active in both and complains about us, including a post about our playground landscaping being insensitive) My other option is to call the cops but I don’t want to frighten their son

How about confront the neighbors, point out the camera and see if that makes them stop. If not, my next step would be the HOA or the police.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person would go to the HOA.

Another person has a question about the fence.

This person knows they need a bigger fence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Another person hates HOAs.

It’s not just the HOA that’s a problem here. The neighbors are the awful ones. I think going to the HOA and the police is the right way to handle it. Blasting them on social media might feel good, but it’s just going to make the neighbors angry. It would be better for an authority to force them to stop.

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