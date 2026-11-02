A Fantasy Football Commissioner Secretly Altered League Rules and Lied About It—So He Exposed the Deception and Severed the Friendship
Some people take their fantasy football very seriously, and when something goes wrong, it can cause some major conflict.
That is what happened in this story when his friend changed one of the rules of the football league without telling the members.
He called him out on it, and his friend lied about what he did. Eventually, he left the league and demanded a refund. In addition to quitting the league, however, he thinks he also ended the friendship.
While his friend shouldn’t have lied about the rules, this guy really seemed to overreact. Read through the full story and see what you think.
AITAH for Getting Mad at My Friend Over Fantasy Football? Commish Changed the Rules Without Telling Anyone, Then Gaslit Me When I Confronted Him About It
So, just to give you a little bit of context, it’s a 12-person IDP league, and we start a QB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, W/T, W/R, W/R/T, K, 5 IDPs, plus 10 bench spots.
The rules should have been made clear before the draft.
Our settings have always been a bit unusual, but tolerable enough. However, this season, our commish decided to make a change without telling anybody, and we wouldn’t find out about it until the draft was already well underway.
He added position limits, capping off our picks at each position for the whole draft. So, we start our online draft as normal, but then it gets to be sometime around the 10th or 11th round, and I go to pick another RB, only to find out I’m capped off at 4 RBs for the whole draft.
It would be hard to find someone you want like this.
Which was pretty annoying, but I then tried pivoting to WR for the next couple of rounds before again getting capped off at 6 WRs.
Now, keep in mind we’re only about halfway through the draft at this point, so that’s when I sent a message to the group chat asking about the draft restrictions.
Some people take these types of games very seriously.
My friend who runs the league responds back with some lame excuse that Yahoo must have put that as a default setting (which I know for a fact isn’t true) and that he has no idea how that could have happened.
He apologizes to the group and says he’ll look into it next season, yada yada, and basically just tries to gaslight me by saying it’s not a big deal, even joking around about it, etc., which only made me more annoyed.
Calling it a scam might be taking things a little too far.
So, I continued drafting while still not able to select the guys I actually wanted, and now I’m just trying to fill out my bench with random IDPs and other positions I didn’t need because I had no choice.
The entire trajectory of the draft was thrown off because of these restrictions, and I felt like I was cheated. So, after the draft finally ended, I sent another message to the group chat calling him out and accused him of scamming me.
The friendship might end over something silly.
We went back and forth for a few texts, which then led to me abruptly leaving the group chat entirely.
Then he sends me a separate text, sort of apologizing, but still giving me lame excuses and refusing to admit what actually happened.
So, I told him I know he’s lying to everybody and that I happen to know for a fact that he had to manually change those settings himself. It’s not Yahoo’s default setting at all, like he keeps claiming.
Why would he lie about this?
Also, this change doesn’t show up on the league settings page. It’s only viewable on a computer if you look under the commish updates, so I had to get on my computer to get a picture to send him the evidence to prove my point.
It had the exact time and day he made the change, and he still wouldn’t admit it even after that.
At least he gave him a refund.
So, after a little more back and forth, I pretty much just flat-out told him he either needs to refund everybody, or at the very least, he should allow us to re-draft without the draft restrictions.
He agreed to refund me while, again, gaslighting me and saying I’m overreacting. He refunded my money, and we haven’t spoken since. Pretty sure the friendship is over, but was I justified in my actions? Or did I maybe overreact?
AITA?
It is hard to imagine a world where this isn’t an overreaction. It is just a game, and if he is in charge of the league, he gets to set the rules, even if he did a bad job of it. That being said, he shouldn’t have lied about it either.
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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
Apparently his team isn’t very good anyway.
It is only fantasy football, but the guy should have still been honest.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.
The commissioner can’t be trusted.
This commenter thinks his friend was trying to pull a fast one.
His friend was out of line, but he definitely overreacted as well.
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