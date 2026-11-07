A Gas Station Worker Gets Charged For Calling His Boss About A Customer Problem, So He Quits And His Mom’s Employer Cancels Its Contract With The Station

Trying to save money at an employee’s expense usually ends up costing the business a lot more in the long run.

At least that’s what happened to one gas station owner after a new employee got his first paycheck.

The man had taken the job while waiting to start university, but quickly found the owner to be very difficult to work for.

Then, when payday came, he learned the owner had deducted money for supposedly missing cash and miscounted cigarettes. In fact, he’d even charged him for calling for help with a customer.

Needless to say, he quit and threatened to sue, but his mom’s employer is who actually had the final say.

Read on to see what happened next.

You want to stiff me my wage? Lose an important customer! 15 years ago, I had just finished school with a degree that enabled me to enroll in university. My grades were okay, but not the best, so it took me two semesters to start university. In this free time I had while waiting for the new round of applications, I was looking for a job. My mom had noticed a help-wanted sign at the gas station her company was using to refuel and wash their fleet. It was a crappy little job, doing evening and night shifts mostly between 8 p.m. and midnight. The owner was quite exhausting. Everything was done by hand. Every employee had to count every brand of cigarettes at the start of the shift. The counting of the register was done by hand. He sometimes took a few cigarettes out of the stock to test if we counted correctly, such crap.

And apparently, they could just deduct from your paycheck as they saw fit.

One time, we had an annoying customer who came in and, after paying with a card, refused to sign the permission to book from his account because he didn’t like the company we were working with. He threatened to sue us and me personally for the procedure if he refused to sign. I tried to contact my boss and the woman doing the finances, but no luck at 9 p.m. I managed to get rid of him on my own eventually. When my first pay was due, I was informed that I got a considerable deduction from my pay because of claims of missing cash in the register, miscounted cigarettes, and, the best part, for using the company phone to call my boss and the finance lady.

The boss said I should have used my private phone because he claimed he had a crappy phone contract and it would cost €10 per call!

The news did not go over well with his mother.

Well, first, that was my last day there. Then I threatened to sue. The best part is, the company my mother worked for belonged to her cousin. He ended the contract with that gas station, removing the revenue from that fleet, and informed the companies around this place as well. The gas station lost several of its bigger customers, especially for the important car-cleaning offer it had.

Nice! What a crappy way to run your business.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done in this situation.

It does seem like karma moved pretty fast.

Great question.

This reader offers some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Here’s something he should consider for the future.

What did this guy expect his employee to do?

Generally, when someone needs help with a customer, they call a manager.

And if that manager is not at work, then the employee will most likely use the work phone to call them.

In the end, it’s good that karma got this guy, but he still deserved to be turned into the labor board, because what he was doing is just wrong.

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