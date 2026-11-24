A Worker Got Upset When His Employer Called His Mother As His Emergency Contact About Work Instead Of Calling Him Directly

The emergency contacts we provide to our employers are for a very specific reason…

For emergencies!

And if you know anything about any mother on the planet, you know that they don’t like to get alarming news about their children.

That seems like common sense, right?

Well, as the saying goes…common sense isn’t very common!

Check out what this guy had to say about why he’s annoyed about what his employer did.

Get started now!

Work called my emergency contact for non emergency. “I work in traffic control and we get an offer to accept or decline the day beforehand. It was second shift I declined it as I had physio booked.

They called my mother who is listed as my emergency and left a voice note saying they’d expect I would call the office.

This was a really dumb move.

My mum was triggered by the call as she’s had deaths within her family due to road incidents to find out it was due to a shift decline. My call log shows they didn’t attempt to call me first. Clearly if I were in some emergency I wouldn’t be able to hit decline on a shift so it had to be a bullying tactic.

He was pretty upset about this.

I was so mad about this that I don’t want to work for then anymore, so I sent an email stating that someone called my mother due to a declined shift and that I’ll be interstate due to personal reasons and don’t know when I’ll be back and to mark me as out of action. They have tried to call again since but I want a paper trail now so will only respond to email. I feel this is unhinged and especially the fact I’m a newbie and have worked a single shift. Makes me wonder what they normally get away with.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual has been there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, this was a pretty DUMB move.

Jeez!

Come on, folks!

What were these people thinking?!?!