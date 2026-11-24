A Woman Is Tired Of A Couple She’s Been Friends With For A While And She Doesn’t Want Them To Know That She’s Pregnant

Well, this is certainly a sticky situation!

And all I gotta say about this is YIKES.

I predict a lot of hard conversations and awkward interactions between this woman, her husband, and a couple that they’re associated with.

The woman who wrote today’s story didn’t hold back when she explained why she doesn’t want a certain couple to know that she’s pregnant.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not wanting my husband’s best friend to know we’re pregnant? “I (32 F) and my husband (31 M) have just found out we’re expecting our second child. During our pregnancy with our first (3 years ago) we were very close with my husband’s best friend (we’ll call him David) and his now wife (we’ll call her Chloe). Throughout my pregnancy, David and Chloe were trying to get pregnant with their own baby and they ended up about 4 months behind us in their pregnancy.

Here we go…

Throughout my pregnancy, Chloe became very opinionated about the way people should be doing things with their babies. This was to a point where she would tell me what she expected me to do with my baby after they were born. Leading up to the birth of our baby, I told them not to visit the day the baby was born or the day after. Being first time parents and breastfeeding for the first time, I wanted time with our little family and figure everything out in our own time.

Why do people do this?!?!

David and Chloe turn up at the hospital unannounced the day after our baby was born. I was still trying to work out breast feeding and was very groggy. I could see David was very uncomfortable when I was trying to get a latch, but at this stage, I didn’t care anymore. I felt they disrespected my boundaries I had very clearly set. They remained a large part of our life for a few months after our baby was born, but Chloe continued to tell me situations where she would judge me as a parent and things she felt I was doing wrong in a very criticizing way- she did not have any children, she was pregnant. Chloe even went to grab my wrap carrier when we were out in public to strap my baby to her at one stage and tried to say it was ‘our’ baby.

Why are they friends with these people?

I told her I was uncomfortable with both of these situations and she didn’t take it well. She told my baby she loved him and then whispered in his ear ‘maybe even more than mum’. At this stage I was getting furious and telling my husband I don’t feel comfortable. After they had their baby, I tried to provide her with support, but she fell radio silent. I still attempted to make contact and she would just not respond to messages or if I called, she would talk for two minutes and then ‘need to go’. I gave her the benefit of the doubt, but several months later and she’s still not talking to me. At a mutual friend’s party, her and her husband then tell me and my husband Chloe is 20 weeks pregnant. We congratulated them. My husband starts catching up with David for lunches instead of the group gatherings. Chloe and David then wait 2 weeks until they tell my husband they had the baby. Given the disrespect to our boundaries during our first pregnancy and their behaviour since, I don’t really want to reopen old wounds and allow that energy back into my life. AITA?”

And now it’s time to see what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s to blame for this.

Another Reddit user had a different take.

This individual weighed in.

Another person said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

And this individual weighed in.

It does sound like the other woman in this story is a major handful…

And this whole thing is about to get AWKWARD.

She needs to forget about these people and move on with her life!