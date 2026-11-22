Her Dad Got Mad at a Tour Guide on a Family Vacation. She Called Him Out on It

Imagine going on a family vacation, and your dad acts like a child when the tour guide calls him out on messing up. Would you keep your thoughts to yourself or tell your dad he was wrong?

In this story, one teenage girl calls her dad out on being rude to the tour guide, but now, her dad is acting even more rude to his family.

She’s wondering if she should’ve kept her thoughts to herself. Did she do anything wrong? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my dad straight Right now I (16F) am on a family trip with my brother (14M) and my dad (47M). Today we went on a bus tour of Cyprus and on our first stop we visited a castle. The tour guide told everyone that we couldn’t go inside, and if we did we had to tell him. No one in my family heard this, so we purchased a ticket and went inside the castle.

Uh-oh!

When we came out, the tour guide was waiting for us and he got upset, saying that we shouldn’t have gone in without his knowledge. My dad immediately cut him off, sarcastically telling him he was sorry and making fun of his accent. The tour guide tried to finish what he was saying, but my dad cut him off again saying that he has no right to discipline us because we are paying him, then he pushed past the guide and got on the bus.

OP called out her dad on his behavior.

After we had been seated for a few minutes, I told my dad that he was very rude to the bus driver and that even if it was a misunderstanding he should have just apologized and moved on. He got very upset with me and told me again that he had no right to discipline us and that he said it was sorry. (For a little more context, when he apologized it was in a very sarcastic tone). Since then he has made a show of ignoring my brother and I. He moved seats on the bus, walked fast whenever we were stopped so we couldn’t walk with him, and gave us the silent treatment.

Her dad isn’t over it.

The only time he spoke to us was when my brother asked how he was doing and he said, “oh just not trying to offend anyone.” Honestly, I’m pretty upset right now. This isn’t abnormal behavior for him at all, and I’m really tired of it. However, his reaction is really making me feel guilty and I’m worried that maybe I shouldn’t have said anything. So AITA???

Yikes! This does NOT sound like a fun family vacation!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person knows the dad is the problem.

Another person calls out Americans.

This person calls the dad childish.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Everyone agrees that the dad is being childish.

Her dad needs to get over it and move on. The tour guide told them what to do, but they didn’t listen. They shouldn’t have signed up for this tour if they didn’t want to follow the rules. The least he could do is apologize for real, and he definitely shouldn’t be mad at his family.

This family vacation is going to be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling. Read Story →