Woman Misses Her Old Neighborhood, But Her Boyfriend Thinks She Should’ve Kept Her Feelings To Herself

Imagine moving to a new neighborhood and missing certain things about your old neighborhood. If someone who lived in the new neighborhood asked you how you liked it there, would you be honest, or would you pretend like you love it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s honest about feeling a little homesick for her old neighborhood. Now, her boyfriend is mad at her and says she embarrassed him.

Did she really do anything wrong, or is he overreacting?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for saying my thoughts about the new neighborhood I’d moved to? It’s upscale but I said I missed my home in a “worse” neighborhood. My boyfriend and I moved to a new neighborhood. It was on-paper better than my last; the new place is well taken care of, wealthy, lots of families, safe, etc. My last place was in a poorer area, lots of students and young single people, dirtier with more litter, abandoned cars or buildings. I think my new place is nicer in some ways, it smells cleaner and the apartment is cleaner.

She seems homesick for her old neighborhood.

But there were things I missed about my last place, how community minded and friendly it was. If anyone was having trouble, lots of neighbors would jump to help. Car trouble, and I’d have several people stop to offer help. Needed to carry furniture and apartment neighbors would stop and help all the time. People would give away or swap things In contrast, my new place has a different vibe.

Her new neighbors don’t seem as friendly.

When I’ve had car trouble neighbors have sat out on their front porches and watched me work on my car and twice even told me that you can’t work on a car in the streets When someone moves, nobody helps out. When I did some spring cleaning and put out a box of free stuff at the curb, a neighbor complained that I should just put it in the dumpster because I was attracting scrappers or craigslist flippers to the neighborhood When someone’s seemingly having trouble people are more likely to call the cops then offer help. Like one lady got two flat tires on her car and people stayed inside and someone called the cops

She was honest about her feelings.

I was at a party with my boyfriend and some of his friends who live in the new area. One of his friends asked how I liked it, knowing I had lived in the “rougher” area before. And I said that I liked the proximity to the grocery store, but I missed the good vibes of my last place. My boyfriend’s friends asked what I meant. And I said I felt a little homesick for the way people were so kind and neighborly and community oriented back home. And that there just wasn’t as much of a community vibe.

The friends disagreed with her.

His friends said that they felt the place was friendly, and safe. And I said that I felt like it was safe enough but I felt like people were more likely to watch and judge than go out of their way to help a neighbor out. Like when I was working on my car, people told me I shouldn’t do it there, or they’d sit and watch and not say anything My boyfriend’s friends said they were surprised to hear that, they felt like their neighbors had been nice and welcoming. My boyfriend also said that. I said I was sure they were, I was just saying I missed the atmosphere of my last place.

Her boyfriend is mad at her.

After that party, my boyfriend said I’d embarrassed him, and also been rude to his friends who also lived in the area I was saying felt less community minded. I said I didn’t feel like I’d been rude or embarrassing, they asked how I liked the area compared to home, and I said my actual thoughts. AITA for saying I didn’t love the “nicer” neighborhood I’m living in?

She was honest. It sounds like he would prefer it if she was just nice and agreeable instead of honest.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Another person is on her side.

This person makes a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

This person tells her not to feel guilty.

Just because a neighborhood is “nicer” doesn’t mean it’s going to feel like home or you’re going to like it better there. She has pointed out noticeable differences between her old neighborhood and her new neighborhood, and there’s nothing wrong with preferring a different neighborhood that feels more like home.

Maybe she should rethink this relationship.

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