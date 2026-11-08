A Manager Rudely Rushed Him to Sign a Phone Contract—So He Took His Time Reading Every Line and Kept Him Working Hours Past Closing

Rushing someone along isn’t always the best way to get them out the door.

One sales manager learned that when a man came in to sign a contract for his first cell phone.

Before he’d even looked at the paperwork, the manager told him to sign it and get out because other customers were waiting.

Rather than argue, he started reading it slowly, and whenever the manager interrupted him, he said he’d lost his place and needed to start again.

So what could’ve been a quick visit turned into two and a half hours, leaving the manager with a store full of customers still waiting to be helped.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

Don’t take your bad mood out on customers Some friends and I were sitting around a few nights ago, shooting the breeze. One of our friends (let’s call him Larry) was telling us about his latest adventure while trying to buy a new car. If something is going to go wrong, it will happen to him. That’s a story for another time. This took place about 25 years ago, just as cell phones were coming onto the market. I’m not sure how it works in other countries, but in those days, you would take a 24-month contract, and that included the phone.

The whole interaction was terrible from the start.

Larry decides he wants his first phone and goes to a cell shop to sign up. Once the sales pitch has been completed, he must go and see the sales manager to sign the contract. He walks into the sales manager’s office, and the guy behind the desk grunts at him to sign the papers and get out. Larry is taken aback and asks what the problem is. The sales manager says that there are a lot of people wanting phones, and he doesn’t have time for everyone.

At this point, the sales manager was really upset.

Larry gets the contract and starts to read it slowly, line by line. The sales manager tells him to hurry up because other customers are waiting. Larry looks up from reading and says that he has lost his place in the document and needs to start again. Larry starts from the beginning again and slows down his reading speed. The manager starts to give him an earful to hurry up. Larry loses his place again and starts from the beginning. This happens another 3 or 4 times, and to quote Larry, “You could see the steam coming out of his ears, and he looked like a ripe tomato.”

Apparently, the manager was forced to work hours after closing.

Once Larry has been allowed to finish reading the contract, he tells the manager that he wants to make some changes. He does so. This reading, etc., takes more than two and a half hours. Once Larry leaves with his new phone, he notices that the store is almost filled to capacity with people wanting to complete the contract process. What Larry really enjoys about this is that the sales manager is still busy with the new customers for almost three hours after the shop closes. Larry is walking back to his car and sees a really upset manager.

Wow! It was lucky that he walked by and got to witness that.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

It seems like this person is questioning the story.

Hey, some people be like that.

It is very rude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

This person makes a joke out of the post.

This whole thing sounds so unbelievable.

In what world would a manager sit there for two and a half hours while a guy keeps starting the same contract over? Probably none.

But if this did happen, shame on that manager!

Leaving other customers waiting like that is never the right answer.

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