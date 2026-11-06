A Manager Shouts At Staff And Helps Himself To Their Cigarettes, So They Rig A Pack Of His Favorite Brand To Pop When Lit And He Doesn’t Steal From Them Again

Being in charge doesn’t mean you can treat people however you want.

But one chef’s new general manager seemed to think otherwise, and it didn’t take long for the staff to get tired of him.

He regularly shouted at and belittled employees, many of whom were teenagers. And when he ran out of cigarettes, he’d take theirs without asking rather than walk to the shop.

At first, the chef got back at him in small ways, like swapping his spoon for smaller ones while he ate. But then, the staff decided to do something about the missing cigarettes, too.

They bought the manager’s favorite brand and added a surprise to every cigarette before leaving the pack in the smoking area, knowing he’d help himself.

Read on to see what happened next.

Messing with an Alcoholic manager I work in hospitality as a chef. Back in December, we got a new general manager, and straight away, it was apparent that he would not get on well with the rest of the staff due to his attitude and sheer incompetence. He would constantly scream, shout, and belittle staff members, most of whom had only just turned 18, with a few who are still kids. He is a grown man of 42.

Apparently, the guy was really easy to mess with.

He would regularly take others’ cigarettes without permission because he had smoked his and refused to go to the shop and buy more. It started with small things, like when he would stand on my pass eating whatever he had the other chefs make for him. Knowing that chances are he would be half-cut, I would swap his spoons out, gradually getting smaller, until he would be eating with a teaspoon. The favorite, however, was the exploding things you would put in cigarettes as a joke.

They sure taught him a lesson.

We gave our KP (dishwasher) money to go and buy his favorite brand of L&B from the local shop. This was not even a 2-minute walk away. We left them by the back door staff smoking area, knowing he would take them to smoke, but not before inserting one into every single cigarette. He didn’t take anyone’s after that… The kicker is, we were all told he had been fired today, too.

Wow! That is pretty funny, but it seems pretty dangerous too.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about what they did here.

This reader had a different way of doing that very thing.

Imagine knowing and still doing it.

Yuck! That’s disgusting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

This person has other thoughts.

The manager sounds like a real piece of work, but the staff weren’t right here either.

Yes, they had every reason to be fed up with him, especially when he was taking their things.

But there’s nothing funny about a prank that could hurt someone, no matter what the other person did.

In the future, the best way to handle this is by reporting him to upper level management.

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