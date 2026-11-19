Customer Wants To Cancel Their Service But Won’t Provide Any Information, Then Demands A Transfer The Worker Can’t Make Without The Details They Refuse To Share

Customer service becomes impossible when someone refuses to provide the information needed for help.

A frustrated caller reached tech support while trying to cancel an unknown service.

Still, they would not share the phone number needed for the correct transfer.

Check out how this stubborn call managed to go absolutely nowhere.

I wanna cancel my service but Customer gets misrouted to me in tech support, saying they want to disconnect service. I inform them I’m with tech but would be happy to assist getting them to the appropriate party. I ask for their phone number to get their account information. They refuse to provide it and just want me to transfer now, because they keep getting misrouted.

This employee explained to the caller that they needed to provide their information so he could transfer the call.

I advise that’s precisely why I need their information, so I know where to transfer the call. They go back and forth with me for another minute or so. I stress to them that I can’t transfer the call until I know where to transfer it to. At that point they said, “I’m just going to call back.”

The caller never budged and just hung up.

I once again state all I need is a phone number. But they will not budge and hung up. They waste their own time arguing and calling back. For all I know, they weren’t even a customer.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Don’t blame them for being angry, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Finally, here’s another different perspective.

This technician offered to redirect the caller but needed a phone number to find the right department.

Rather than provide it, the customer argued, hung up, and chose to restart the entire process.

They demanded directions while hiding the only available map.