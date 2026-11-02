A Parking Officer Ticketed a Father $250 at a Children’s Hospital. Then He Learned the Man’s Child Was Sick

Emergency routes must always remain clear to keep everyone safe.

The following story involves a parking officer who was informed by security that a vehicle was parked in a children’s hospital fire route.

He issued a $250 ticket to the car owner who, apparently, had parked there for 6 hours already.

The car owner came out yelling and explained that his child was sick, so he decided to park there.

Hmmm… Would you consider it a valid excuse? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA: I work as a traffic/parking enforcement officer Last week, at 3 AM, I got a call from security at a children’s hospital. They were saying that someone was parked in the fire route. I attended the call, and security said this person had been parked there since 9 PM in a fire route. So, I issued a ticket to his car, and the fine for parking in the fire route is $250.

This parking officer issued a ticket for the illegally parked vehicle.

As soon as I issued it, the owner of the vehicle came out. They started screaming and yelling at me that their child was sick, and that was the reason why they parked there. I genuinely felt bad for the man because of his sick child. But I also feel like he should have consideration for other people as well.

Apparently, there was free parking available, yet the car owner parked in the fire route.

What if there was an actual fire and people in the hospital needed to evacuate? There was free parking across the street as well. But this person decided to park in a fire route for some odd reason.

Aww… While it’s sad that the car owner had to bring his sick child to the hospital, he shouldn’t have ignored the parking rules.

OP was just doing his job. Fire routes must remain clear for emergencies, so he had to issue a ticket to the car owner.

Since free parking was available across the street, the father should have used it instead of putting other patients at risk.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This makes a valid point.

Short and true.

You’re just doing your job, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, everyone is calling out the guy.

Fire routes aren’t emergency parking spaces for hospital patients.

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