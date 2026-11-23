A Pregnant Woman Gets Carded While Buying Hard Cider For Her Husband, But After Calling Out The Cashier’s Attitude She Wonders If She Should’ve Let It Go

Getting carded can feel like a compliment, but sometimes, it’s anything but.

One pregnant mother stopped for groceries with her toddler and noticed that the hard cider her husband likes was on sale.

She was 28 years old and looked her age, so she was surprised when the cashier asked for her ID.

She tried to joke about how long it had been since anyone carded her, but the cashier snapped at her and dropped the ID on the counter after looking it over.

As she paid, she started to wonder if the cashier’s attitude had something to do with her being pregnant, and that’s when she came up with the perfect comeback.

Read on to see what she said before she left.

AITA for telling off a cashier? I live in the UK, so the drinking age is 18. I’m 28, and I haven’t been ID’d since I was about 21. I don’t have a baby face, and parenthood has aged me horribly. I have a 22-month-old daughter, and I’m 27 weeks pregnant and obviously showing. Basically, there’s no way you’d think I was underage. Yesterday, I popped into the store, kiddo with me, to pick up some things: bread, milk, and 2,000 packets of pickled onion Monster Munch (the pregnancy craving is fierce).

At first, she thought the lady was giving her weird looks over her junk food purchases.

While I was there, I spotted my husband’s favorite cider on sale, so I thought I’d grab him some as a little treat when he gets home from work. I get to the counter, and the woman (maybe late 50s) starts scanning my items. She’s giving me some weird looks, but I figure it’s probably all the Monster Munch (seriously, like 10 packets). Then she scans the cider and asks if I have any ID. I say, “Really?” in a lighthearted but bemused tone.

Then, she asked for her ID.

“Yes, really,” snaps the woman. I start fishing for my ID in my purse and say, “Sorry, it’s just that I haven’t been ID’d in about 7 years. You caught me off guard a little.” I’m still trying to keep things light at this point. “It’s my job to ID people who I don’t believe to be old enough,” she says, still in a very snappy tone.

After seeing her ID, the lady changed her tune a little.

I’m getting a bit irritated with her attitude at this point, so I say (still in a mostly joking tone), “I’m not sure if I should be flattered you think I look so young or offended that you think I look like the type to have 2 kids before they turn 18.” I’d handed over my ID now, and she’s studying it like she’s about to get tested on it. “Well, you obviously are old enough, then,” she finally snaps at me. I hold my hand out for my ID back, but she deliberately drops it on the counter. Rude. I finish paying and am about to leave when I get a lightbulb moment.

Suddenly, she knew exactly what she needed to say.

I turn back to her and say, “You know, I wasn’t actually bothered about being ID’d, just a bit confused, but your attitude wasn’t very professional. But I think that what’s really going on is you didn’t want to sell alcohol to a pregnant woman. It’s for my husband, by the way. Next time, please try to be a little less judgmental and a little more polite.” Then I basically did the pregnant lady version of a sprint out of there. I think she was hoping I didn’t have it on me so she could refuse the sale easily. I’m kind of shocked at myself. I’m usually insanely passive and nonconfrontational, at least 7 times more than your average British person. I don’t know what came over me, but the whole attitude of that cashier just got under my skin. I told my husband, and he finds the whole idea of me telling someone off in public hilarious, but I cannot stop stressing over it. I think maybe I went overboard. AITA?

Nice! This just goes to show why you should never judge a situation unless you really know.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about all of this.

This person can see both sides of it.

According to this comment, she was just doing her job.

Here’s a reader who’s on her side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

And this person think she was wrong for arguing.

This whole thing was blown way out of proportion.

To start, the cashier could’ve been nicer when she asked for the ID and handed it back.

But, really, she didn’t have to say anything at all.

Ultimately, what customers do is none of the cashier’s business.

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