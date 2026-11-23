Company Owner Refuses To Pay Employees Overtime, But The Employees Know This Is Illegal

Imagine getting a new job and quickly learning that the owner doesn’t pay overtime even when you work overtime. Would you accept it, talk to him about it or report him for wage theft?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and really doesn’t want to accept it. The employee seems okay with potentially losing his job if he reports his boss, but he’s still wondering if reporting his boss is the right thing to do.

I think he should definitely report his boss. Keep reading to see if you agree.

WIBTA for reporting my new job to the wage and hour division for not paying me overtime? I just started a new job 2 weeks ago and recently got my first check. I was paid 43 hours at regular time rate, no overtime pay included, I checked the math. My coworkers informed me that we don’t get paid overtime. On the caveat that if we work overtime on Saturday it is paid out in cash ( still not time and a half mind you).

OP isn’t the only one who has an issue with not getting paid overtime.

One guy has been working here for 10 years and has told the owner that it is illegal. Apparently the owners “books are good” according to the owner. I asked the owner about the missing amount on my check. He said he would take care of it today. I saw him pull up to the job site, talk to the foreman and leave.

OP still doesn’t have a real answer.

Later, I texted him about it again asking if he got it sorted. He simply replied “[foreman] said the guys already talked to you.” And he hasn’t responded to me again yet after I said “excuse me?” (I obviously had already talked to them, but that didn’t answer my question about the missing pay from him)

OP is thinking about reporting the owner.

Now I am considering reporting him to the wage and hour division within the week if he continues to refuse to pay. I completely accept that he may pay me, then fire me and find some other idiot willing to work and not get overtime pay. So, wibta for reporting the company?

What the owner is doing is illegal. He deserves to be reported.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person suggests reporting the boss.

Another person says to report the boss if OP is okay with the potential consequences.

This person points out that wage theft really is a big problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

But this person thinks it depends.

It sounds like the boss knows he’s doing something illegal and doesn’t care. That is a big problem. Yes, he should report the boss. That’s the only way there’s a chance that anything will ever change. He should prepare to look for a job somewhere else though.

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