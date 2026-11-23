A Teen Watches His Mom Get Back The $60 A Cashier Charged Her By Mistake, But Once They’re In The Car He Tells Her The Argument Embarrassed Him

Nobody wants to stand there while their mom argues with a cashier, but nobody wants to pay $60 for nothing, either.

That’s where one teen found himself when he went to the mall with his mom and sister.

His sister picked out a $12 blouse, but it rang up at $60, and when the cashier tried to fix it, she forgot to take off the original charge.

Naturally, his mom asked for the extra $60 back, but the manager told her she’d have to open a store account and buy something else first.

After getting upset, his mom got her money back, but in the end, all he could think about was how embarrassing the whole thing was.

Read on to see how you would’ve felt in that moment.

AITA for telling my mom she embarrassed me by arguing with a cashier? So, my mom, my sister (14), and I (M16) went to the mall to watch a movie. After it ended, we decided to shop for a while, and they wanted to enter this women’s clothing store. Once they had their clothes, we all went to pay. One of the things my sister chose was a $12 blouse. When the cashier scanned it, the price said $60 instead of $12, and the cashier said it was a system mistake. She said that she was going to scan a $6 ring twice so it could charge the right price for the blouse.

Suddenly his mother realized that the cashier never fixed the mistake.

The cashier did what she said, but when my mother finished paying, she saw that she had also been charged the extra $60 because the lady forgot to remove it. The cashier said it was a mistake, and I was starting to get embarrassed because my mother asked for the extra money back. The cashier said she couldn’t do that and called the manager, who said that the store had a no-return policy, so they couldn’t pay her back unless she created a store account and made a minimum purchase.

When they got in the car, he let his mother know how the whole thing made him feel.

Long story short, my mom kept arguing with them until they just opened the cash register and gave her back the money. When we were in the car, I told my mother that it was embarrassing and I was ashamed. She got mad at me, and my sister is neutral on the situation. AITA?

Wow. That whole situation sounds pretty messed up.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

For this reader, it all boils down to principle.

As this person explains, the mom had to fight to take back what was rightfully hers.

Excellent question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

Well, we are talking about a teenager.

Tell us it wasn’t your $60 without telling us.

That’s a lot of money to walk away from, especially these days.

Besides, it’s not like his mother made the mistake. That was all the store’s doing.

There’s no doubt it was embarrassing for him, but his mom did what she had to do. He needs to put his feelings aside and get over it.

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