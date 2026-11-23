Woman Is Frustrated With Another Driver, So She Makes Sure He Can’t Get Free Parking At The Parking Garage

One thing I really dislike is having to pay for parking. Sometimes it’s unavoidable, but I will avoid it if I can. I’ll even avoid going to certain places if I know it would mean paying for parking.

For example, it just seems wrong to charge for parking at a shopping mall. I’m going there to spend money. Why charge me just for the privilege of spending money? That’s probably one reason some shopping malls have become ghost towns, but I digress.

In this story, we hear about a shopper who knows how to get free parking at the parking garage, and she uses this strategy as revenge on an awful driver.

Let’s read all about it.

Can’t behave yourself in traffic? I’ll nullify your free parking privilege Not far from me, there is a parking garage in the middle of a popular street-level shopping district (bakeries, restaurants, hardware stores, greengrocers, butchers, fishmongers, cleaners, bars, booksellers, head shops, cannabis stores, liquor stores, banks, pet supplies, there’s a supermarket, a post office, a musical instrument store, etc). This parking garage charges non-trivially, like €2,50 for every 30 minutes’ parking time. However, you can get 45 minutes’ free parking by entering your car’s plate number and your parking stall number on the parkometer near each pedestrian exit.

Another driver was behaving like a child.

One fine day in the main street of this district, I happened to be in front of a toddler behind the wheel of an expensive luxury SUV. I wasn’t dawdling or anything; when the lights turned green I promptly went ahead, and I kept up with the speed of traffic. But on the other hand, I stopped for pedestrians crossing. All that brassed off HRH Lord High Toddler, who aggressively tailgated me, beamed me with his super-bright high beam lights, honked his horn, kept trying to unsafely go around me either in the bike lane or in the opposite lane, revving his engine to make pop-bang sounds with the exhaust (I have since learnt this is the result of petrol deliberately sprayed into the exhaust chamber, to simulate the exhaust noise of old carburetted race cars from decades ago…so, wasting oil and creating CO2 just to annoy people. Isn’t that nice?), etc.

They were heading the same direction.

Eventually it became apparent we were both headed for the parking garage. More honking and high-beaming and aggression from behind as I waited for a safe gap to turn across traffic and pedestrians into the entrance. Once inside the garage I selected a space and pulled into it, thus getting out of his way. As he drove past behind me, he gunned his engine and leaned on his horn, I guess to drive home whatever he thought his point was.

Here’s the revenge.

I collected my shopping bags, locked my car, stepped up to the parkometer…and entered his plate number and one of the empty (but reserved/off-limits for general parking) stall numbers. The thing of it is, any plate number is allowed one free 45-minute park-up per day. So when he went to get his own 45 minutes’ free parking, he would be rejected: “MAXIMUM DAILY FREE PARKING EXCEEDED. SELECT A PAID PARKING OPTION”. Then I entered my own plate number and the stall number I’d parked in, got my 45 free minutes validated, went up to street level and did my errands, returned to my car, and drove away. Petty, but satisfying.

He deserved that. It wasn’t earth shattering revenge, but I’m sure it was satisfying.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person loved the revenge.

Another person likes how she handled the situation.

This person found the story satisfying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

Another person wonders how “the toddler” reacted.

That was a really clever way to get revenge. He definitely deserved it.

She really did a good job not letting the annoying driver get to her. Safety first, especially on the road.

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