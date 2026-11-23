Theme Park Employee Takes YouTuber Friend To A Special Park Reopening Event, But Her Friends And Family Are Jealous

Imagine working at a theme park, and there’s a special reopening event that you can attend with a guest. How would you decide who to invite?

In this story, one theme park employee was in this situation and explains why she chose to invite one particular friend. The problem is that her other friends and family members think they should’ve been invited instead.

Now, she’s wondering if she really did something wrong by inviting the friend she invited. Did she, or are her friends and family just jealous?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for taking my theme park vlogger friend to the reopening of a park over all my other friends? I work at a theme park which recently opened back up. The day before the opening, they announced that you can bring a guest with you. I have a friend who does YouTube videos about the parks (like she walks around the parks and talks about everything that’s going on). A couple weeks ago we were talking about wanting to go, and I was talking to her when I found out about the whole bring a guest thing. So I offered and she said yes so we went together and had a lot of fun.

There are multiple reasons OP chose to take her YouTube friend.

I thought it was a good opportunity to bring my YouTube friend because she could take some footage and be the first to know about everything that’s going on. Which would obviously help her channel out. Plus I haven’t really gotten a chance to really hangout with her, Both the times we hung out at the parks was while she was live-streaming so we didn’t get to talk a lot. It’s just a lot of things that fell into place.

Her other friends are jealous.

Multiple people have said that I should have taken them instead (ie really close friends and family) but I stand by my choice. Am I awful for choosing a not so close friend over my best friends and family?

As someone who dabbles in the theme park YouTube niche myself, I think it’s really nice that OP chose to take her theme park YouTuber friend. It was a great opportunity to hang out, and it would really be a helpful opportunity for the friend to get exclusive content. I know I’d appreciate it if I had been the friend. The other friends and family just sound jealous, but OP can choose to take whoever she wants.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks OP made the right decision.

Another person thinks the other friends would complain no matter what.

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This person thinks it’s a no win situation.

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

I think OP made the right decision. Honestly, there’s no wrong decision. It’s up to OP. The other friends and family sound jealous. They’d be jealous no matter what.

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