A Resident Was Frustrated Because Their Neighbor Constantly Ran a Noisy Leaf Blower—So He Built an Airtight Decibel and Ordinance Dossier

Well, this sure brings back some interesting memories…

I once had a neighbor who used his leaf blower ALL THE TIME.

We’re talking morning, noon, and night!

Thankfully, I don’t live by that neighbor anymore, but you better believe that he caused me a whole lot of headaches and hand-wringing.

But enough about me: take a look at what this person had to say about the neighbor who is driving them nuts.

That One Problem House Was Finally Sold. What in the world is the new guy doing? “I am a 21 NB and live with my family in a very large, family friendly community in the Central Florida area. Most people here are friendly, but keep to themselves. We’ve always had this one house at a diagonal from us that always hosted problem renters. The last renters were there for maybe four years.

This isn’t good…

They were AWFUL. Screaming matches, sobbing, intoxicated dancing on the lawn to loud music that I can only describe as “religious metal”. The husband would come home from work at 10 pm and blast music from his car on the street with his windows down before entering to have yet another screaming match. We were so happy when they came over to announce they were leaving, and requested to borrow a wrench to remove washing machines from the walls. We do not know if they owned those machines, but we’re pretty sure they did not.

Gross!

Trucks came through in the following weeks, repainting and gutting the place. What came out was a literal wall of trash bags on the curb, and it smelled awful. With all the people going in and out though, we were never really sure if they were selling or renting again. As of about a month or two ago, we have a new neighbor. A man in maybe his 30-40s, and I think his two sons. I haven’t seen anyone else but again, we keep to ourselves.

Come on, man…

For the last month the man has decided to use a leaf blower in his front yard six plus times per week, at varying hours. The first time I was already mad because it was 8:30 pm, pitch black out, and I was in bed with a migraine so it really was not helping. Then the next day, at 3 pm. And the next at 2:30. And the next at 5:20. I’m not the only one who has noticed, my parents have also commented it was super weird. We figured maybe it’s because they had a ton of Halloween inflatable decorations, maybe he was just taking extra good care of them. Just now, however (6:20pm), I heard him again, and the decorations have been down for a few days. I just.. really want to know what he’s doing. All I can think of is that maybe he wants someone to come over and say hi? What in the world could he need to be using a leaf blower for that many times a week? Again, this is Florida. The leaves are definitely not falling.”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Can’t this guy put the leaf blower away once in a while?

Is that too much to ask?

Come on!

There’s something fishy going on with these neighbors…