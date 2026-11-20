Her Little Brother Ruined Her Expensive Doll-Making Supplies—So When She Reported It, Her Mother Accused Her of Being “Entitled”

Little siblings can be great, but they do tend to get into your things and cause problems.

What would you do if your little brother and his friends got into your doll-making supplies and ruined them?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she told her mom about it, and rather than trying to help, her mom called her entitled. Now she doesn’t know what to do.

Honestly, her mother was way out of line here. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITA For being mad when my stuff has been moved around and altered without permission? I work on OOAK Dolls (One of a Kind).

She puts a lot of work into these dolls.

I take these projects to heart since they are works of art to me. These projects also aren’t cheap. One MSH doll can cost me 20+ dollars. Not to mention the price of paint, pencils, sealer, MSC, clay, etc, all of which come out of my own pocket.

It would be upsetting to have this stuff moved around.

So, obviously, it’s right of me to be mad when my stuff has been tampered with as it was this week. I have little siblings as most of us do, and these little siblings and their friends sometimes like to mess with our stuff.

To be fair, if the desk is in a common area, stuff will get messed with.

My little siblings and their friends were in the basement yesterday where my project is. They took my paint, painted on my current OOAK, left the bottles wide open, messed with sculpts, used a perfectly pencil to cross contaminate paint colors and left my desk a mess. I informed my mother of this so she could talk to my little sibling about it. She proceeded to call me entitled because “it is not your desk. It is our desk because I payed for it and what’s on it.”

The ownership of the desk is not really the point.

She only payed for the desk, and it was a birthday present a few years back, but everything else on it has come from my pocket. She also proceeded to say I was “in no place to talk to my brother because I do not even know if it was him or not.”

She was trying to handle this as maturely as possible.

I initially wanted to talk to my brother myself but I did decide it was better if my mother did so. I do know it was him because again, he and his friend were the only ones in the basement before me as of this week. AITA?

It is really annoying when little siblings break your things, but it is a lesson that your things need to be kept in places where they can’t reach. That being said, her mother should have helped her to find a solution to the problem rather than criticizing.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Mom knows the truth, she just won’t admit it.

This commenter says to charge Mom for the broken items.

Finding a better place to keep the art supplies is a good idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

Hey, you never know.

This person says she was right to be upset.

Mom was way out of line, but she needs to take better care of her stuff.

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