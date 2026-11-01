A Shopper Was Called “Rude” for Not Letting a Line-Cutter Go First—So the Cashier Slowed Down to Chat About Batman

Regardless of what some people think, being in a hurry does not make your time more valuable than anyone else’s.

Yet, in the following story, we’ll meet a grocery shopper who ran into a woman who seemed to think otherwise.

He was waiting to pay for just a few items when she asked to go ahead with her full cart because she “had things to do.”

But when he pointed out that he did too, she accused him of being rude. So he turned back around and waited his turn.

When he reached the cashier, he noticed her Batman shirt and asked if she’d seen the movie. Luckily for him, she’d heard the exchange and was happy to take her time chatting.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Cashier wasted time just for me on Batman I was in a small supermarket yesterday picking up 5 groceries for the week. This specific supermarket is short on staff, so it has 1 cash register open at this time and 4 self-checkouts open. When I get to the till, there is one person in front of me with a pretty big load of groceries. The cashier was very clearly foreign and didn’t speak English very well and was having a hard time keeping up. So I wait in line for my turn.

Suddenly, a woman tapped his shoulder.

This lady comes up behind me in line with a big cart full of groceries. She waits for about a minute behind me and then taps me on the shoulder. This audacious witch says to me, “Can I go in front of you? I have stuff to do.” At this point, I look in her cart, and she has 3 large flower plants in her basket along with a bunch of other stuff. I stare at her in awe for a few seconds and say in a quite surprised voice, “And I don’t?” Without hesitation, she replies, “You don’t have to be rude about it!”

When he got to the register, he made small talk with the cashier.

I don’t have the patience for people like this, so I turn away and continue waiting. After about 2 minutes of waiting, the person in front of me pays, and I put my 5 groceries on the till. I have this little game that I play when I am at a store paying, where I will always ask the cashier how they are doing before they ask me, or else I do the little donation of a buck or two that they do for charity. So I immediately ask the cashier how she was doing and if she saw the Batman movie that came out a few months ago because, under her apron, I could see a glimpse of a retro-style Batman logo on her shirt.

Obviously, the lady behind him was not happy about it.

This sweet, sweet lady heard what the lady behind me had said, so we discussed Batman for 3–4 minutes as she rang up my 5 groceries. Somewhere in the conversation, the lady behind me had said in a very hostile tone, “Could you hurry up?” And in the clearest English I heard from this lady, she said, “I am with a customer right now. I will be with you in a minute, ma’am!” She turned back to me and winked at me, and to be honest, I must have had the most evil grin on my face. Then I paid and walked away. I genuinely hope that she doesn’t get in trouble for what she did, but that made my week! Like… who the **** buys 3 flower plants when they “have stuff to do” that is more important than what I have to do?

Hilarious! Some people have no manners whatsoever!

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this story.

This person has their own grocery store pet peeve.

Here’s a cashier who has her own way of getting rude customers back.

That’s how it should be.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

The same thing happened to this reader.

It’s pretty bold to call someone rude when you’ve just acted like their time doesn’t matter.

For all she knew, he had somewhere important to be.

At any rate, if she was in that much of a hurry, she should’ve just used the self-checkout.

But no. Apparently, she’d rather stay in line and make everyone else endure her entitlement. Sheesh.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies. Read Story →