A Teen Is Trying To Find Her Dad, And Her Mom Is Standing In The Way

When a teenager finds out they’re pregnant or they got someone pregnant, it’s way less than an ideal situation. Teens aren’t exactly equipped to be parents mentally, emotionally, or financially. There’s school to consider, work, and obviously, raising the baby.

In this story, we hear from a teenage girl whose parents had her when they were teens; only her dad was never around. She grew up with just her mom. Now, her dad has come back around and wants to make up for lost time, but her mom doesn’t want her hanging out with him.

What should she do? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for spending time with my dad? My parents had me(F16) when they were 15. My dad didn’t stick around to help raise me. Of course I’m upset but I don’t necessarily blame him. I wouldn’t raise a child at 15 either.

Her dad wants to make things right.

He came back months ago and told me he is sorry and he has wanted to come back for a long time but was ashamed. I chose to forgive him. When my mom found out that I met my dad she went absolutely ballistic.

Here’s why her mom is so upset.

She told me that my dad just spent a night with her then dumped her and she had to raise me all alone. She said when she told my dad about her pregnancy he called her a name and asked whose child it is. I can’t really blame him for things he did at 15 can I? Well my mom thinks I shouldn’t be seeing him and is calling me awful for continuing to spend time with him.

I can completely understand why her mom is upset, but she still has the right to spend time with her dad if she wants to. He’s still her dad even if he hasn’t been around all these years.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person reassures her that it’s up to her to decide.

Another person points out a problem with her logic.

Another person doesn’t like the dad too much.

The choice is hers.

If she wants to have a relationship with her dad, that’s up to her, but I don’t blame her mom for being upset. Her mom had to raise her all by herself. She had to become a responsible parent at 15 while her dad just disappeared. It would be hard to forgive something like that. Yet, it’s her dad, so it’s up to her.

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