A Warehouse Worker Caught the Custodian Lounging in His Office Chair While Wearing Toilet-Cleaning Gloves—and Is Putting an End to the Biohazard

Well, so much for cleanliness in the workplace…

Every office or building or job site can be dirty in its own way, but one thing is certain: employees should all do their best to be clean.

That sounds pretty simple, doesn’t it?

Well, apparently this guy’s new co-worker didn’t get the memo.

Check out what he had to say about why the new employee on the scene is grossing him out in a major way.

Start now!

Disgusting new co-worker. “I work in a warehouse behind a furniture store, and we often don’t have much work to do, so whenever that’s the case, we just sit around and wait for something to do. We all have our own chair that we sit in, and we don’t take each other’s chairs. Well, several weeks ago, the guy who’s job it was to clean the building got laid off.

He’s not a big fan of this behavior…

Recently, they hired someone new to do it, and now she’s been coming into the warehouse and sitting around with us, usually in my chair, and she doesn’t even take off the gloves that she used to clean the toilet. She just sits there, in my chair, with those toilet gloves. And let me tell you, those of us in the warehouse are supposed to sit around when there’s nothing to do.

Should he say something about this…?

I don’t know about her, but the last guy would only be in for a few hours each week, and he would almost never come back and talk with us. Today I walked back in the warehouse after my lunch break, and found her sitting in my chair, with my coat, with those dirty gloves that she cleaned the toilet with. Now I’m standing outside in the cold wind cause I don’t wanna be in there and I don’t wanna wear my coat.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Well, this is pretty nasty…

Is it possible she really doesn’t know any better…?

I guess you never know…

It sounds like he definitely needs to have a talk with his co-worker about this.