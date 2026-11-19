A Woman’s Boyfriend Gave Her a Hard Time After Declining an Event—So She Went Without Him and Held Her Ground

If someone tells you they don’t want to attend an event, then it’s settled!

No more questions, no more debate, NADA.

I’ll see you later!

But it doesn’t always work that way, does it?

No way!

Take a look at what this woman had to say about why her boyfriend got upset with her when she went to an event without him…after he told her he didn’t want to go.

Let’s take a look at what went down!

AITA for going to an event that doors opened at 6:30/started 8 before my boyfriend got off work? “My boyfriend and I talked about going to an event. I talked to him earlier today and he said he didn’t want to go anymore. I didn’t confirm that I was still going but I didn’t say I wasn’t. The last conversation we had this morning is that a small part of me was not wanting to go because I have an early morning flight.

Well, she decided to go!

I got off work at 5, went home to feed the dogs and change and got to the event location early enough to get close to the stage. He called when he got off at 6:45 asking what I was doing. I said I just got into the event.

Well…

He asked where I was standing. I said by the stage. He asked how he would be able to find me and I said I didn’t think he would be able to since I’m near the stage and by the time he gets here it would be hard to get to the stage. He said “well, I’m not going anymore because I don’t want to alone at an event.” I told him “well, I’m here alone at an event and I’m doing just fine.” He got mad and hung up on me. AITA?”

Readers spoke up.

This reader said they both SUCK.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this reader spoke up.

This guy sounds like he’s kind of a baby…

Do you agree?

Come on, you know I’m right!

It doesn’t sound like this relationship is going very well…