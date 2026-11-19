When you’re in a union, there are rules that have to be followed, and those rules are for the good of the union members.

In this story, one teen volunteers to be a union safety officer, which came in really handy when he had a manger who didn’t exactly like following the rules.

Keep reading for all the details.

A hero of the working man I used to work for a union shipping company. I was the guy who sorted the packages into which delivery truck they got loaded on. It was a decent gig for 18 year old, but it’s still basically grunt work. Managers weren’t union (obviously) so they were the devil.

But one manager was worse than the rest.

There was this one manager, Greg, who all the union boys hated because he’d constantly short us time on our breaks and complain that we didn’t work fast or efficiently enough. It got so bad that we started timing everything to ensure that we were in compliance. No matter how often we could prove we were in compliance with timings, Greg just wouldn’t stop making a nuisance of himself.

OP actually had more pull than Greg realized.

Well, I was just a young kid grunt on the preload, but I soon realized I had more power than anybody knew. See, several months earlier, the union reached out for volunteers for a store union safety officer. Nobody wanted this role, because it’s basically a lot of extra work with very little extra pay. However, I thought it sounded cool (naive at 18) so I took the role. And did nothing with it, because I’m lazy and who cares? Did nothing with it, until Greg started being a little jerk all the time.

Greg is in trouble!

Turns out that a lot of the things Greg wanted to do (whether timing related or just any old thing) would conflict with the safety regulations put in place to protect the union workers. And as the union safety officer, the responsibility to write up those violations fell to…. me. Ladies and gents, you best believe I studied every obscure safety guideline the company or union had and targeted Greg specifically to comply with them.

Here are some examples of the violations.

Want to climb on the moving belt to get that stuck box? Sorry Greg, that requires a full electrical shutdown for safety. Gonna have to file a complaint. Greg, why aren’t you wearing your hardhat when you climb the ladder to the upper storage? Have to document that. Greg, those packages are in excess of 50 pounds, you know darn well you need to get two people to lift them into the truck. Union needs to know.

Greg didn’t actually have any power.

As hard as grown man Greg flexed, my 18 year old punk kid self flexed back harder. After doing virtually nothing safety related for several months, I filed over 20 safety violations over the course of 14 days, most of them on Greg. And where Greg could only yell and give verbal reprimands for the things he thinks we were cheating on, literally every safety violation I filed comes back to the head office for review per the terms of our union contract.

It worked out well for OP.

Greg moved on, and the beloved Sheila took his place. I can’t honestly say whether I was directly responsible, but I like to tell myself I had something to do with it. And the union boys bought my underage self beer for some time to follow.

I bet it really bothered Greg that a punk kid had more power to report problems than he did and that most of the violations were about Greg!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls him a legend.

Another person is impressed.

He’s even better than a hero.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

I’m sure he didn’t write himself up.

Volunteering to be a union safety officer really worked in his favor! It sounds like his coworkers were really grateful too.

He definitely succeeded in annoying his manager!

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