A Worker Didn’t Get A Pay Increase After Taking On The Roles Of Two Of His Co-Workers Quit, So He Handed In His Resignation

This is the kind of story that gets people fired up…

And it should!

Because a lot of people out there right now are feeling beaten down and taken advantage of by their employers!

The man who wrote today’s story found out that his bosses were really screwing him over, so he decided to do what was best for him…

He quit!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

I quit after being underpaid and they put up 3 different postings for the job I was doing. “I’m a fresh graduate with a Master’s degree and one year of experience. Started working in a small company a few months ago as a project coordinator for 36k/year (for reference, average salary in my country is 63k/year, median is 58k/year, all converted to USD).

You gotta start somewhere!

I agreed to the salary because I knew experience is valued a lot and that the job market is tough. A month later my coworker quit. They gave me his job in addition to mine, initially they said it was temporary but after 2 weeks they told me it was permanent and changed my title to his with no pay increase despite me asking for a slight increase.

This sounds sketchy…

I was told I’ve only been there for a few months and I need to “prove” myself despite them saying how satisfied they are with my job constantly, never got any complaints and was even introduced during a client meeting as one of their highest performers, when the client asked what my job is my manager explained “she kind of does everything.” Last week our sales guy quit and they asked me to do sales in addition to my work, I asked if I will be getting commission and they said no. Our sales guy was getting $85 per sale he managed to close (the deals would range from $350 to $3,500).

Screw this place!

I asked why I can’t get commission if I’ll be doing the same job as him and my boss said that it doesn’t state commission in my contract, I told him it also doesn’t state that I am supposed to do sales to which he responded “You need to do it temporarily until we see if there is a need to rehire”. I emailed him and HR a resignation letter within 5 minutes of that conversation. Today I saw they posted 3 separate positions on LinkedIn: Project Coordinator, Operations Coordinator, and Sales. Why are companies so greedy? Is it really better to pay 3 separate people a full salary than to increase mine or allow commissions? Now they wont stop calling my phone asking how to run and manage things.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

This is outrageous!

And I think he did the right thing by quitting.

To hell with this company!

Good thing he got the heck out of this place!