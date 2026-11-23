Every Once In A While His Neighbor Will Freak Out And Have Shouting Matches Or Throw Things Out The Window, But The Landlord Won’t Do Anything About It, Which Is Leaving Him Frustrated

Some neighbors are always great, and some are always awful, but then there is a third batch that is good most of the time, but then seems to go a little crazy.

That is the situation that the person in this story is dealing with, and when his neighbor goes crazy, he has to deal with shouting, loud music, and even trash being thrown out of their window.

Unfortunately, since it doesn’t happen all the time, his landlord seems reluctant to do anything about it, even though it is becoming dangerous.

The simple answer is that he needs to start recording things when they happen so that he has proof. Check out the full story below and see what you think.

Psychotic neighbour, items being thrown out the window, constant music.. Help I moved here about 5 months ago.

Why does there always have to be one terrible neighbor?

It’s a twin house where both are split into two flats (upstairs and downstairs, and the same for the house attached to mine). I live on the ground floor and the neighbour upstairs is great, but the neighbours next to me upstairs are terrible.

How frustrating.

It doesn’t happen every day, which makes it more difficult. Some days it’s quiet, other days music with bass blasting for 10 hours straight. There were occasions I heard shouting, swearing, furniture pushed around, items being thrown out the window to their garden.

This type of situation can get dangerous.

I heard a few arguments between two men and man and woman. Hysterical laugh followed by crying and doors being smashed. It’s a chaos. One of the neighbours said to not get involved because apparently this neighbour suffers from mental health and forgets his meds.

It is time to record the noise and include it in the complaints.

Meanwhile, I’m unable to work, read, or function during the day when this happens. I’m at a breaking point where I feel I want to go there and smash his windows like a crazy person. I complaint to the council, and they didn’t do anything because the noise isn’t consistent and doesn’t happen daily or at night.

Trying to annoy the neighbor is likely going to backfire.

I complained to the agency I’m renting from and they didn’t do anything either. I want to avoid moving again. Please I’m begging help me figure out what to do. Or at least give ideas how I can legally annoy the neighbour so he decides to move out or something. I can’t function like this

Why isn’t he recording the noise that the neighbor is making and showing it to the landlord?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult situation.

This commenter says to document everything and send it to the authorities.

Breaking his lease is one option.

Here is someone who says to call the cops.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

Moving isn’t really that easy.

This commenter thinks he should move.

When will people learn that they need to record every incident?

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