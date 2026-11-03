An Electrician’s Apprentice Is Rethinking His Trade Career Over Hours of Unpaid Travel Time and Exhausting 14-Hour Days

It’s a terrible feeling when you commit to a job and you feel like it will offer you a good future…

And then you get that sinking feeling that the whole thing is ALL WRONG.

If you know, you know…

And this guy KNOWS.

He’s working as an electrician’s apprentice, but he’s having some serious doubts because of how things are shaping up with his mentor.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say about this.

I’m an electrician’s apprentice and feel like my job is a scam. “I wake up at 4:30 am, get ready and go at my boss’ house at 5:45 am (we live very close to each other) to go with him to his shop. We are there by 6:30 am. And from there, we go to whatever job site we have for the day. I usually work from 7 am to noon, eat quickly for 15 minutes and then back to work until God knows when because we don’t really have any fixed end time, which I can’t stand. Same for the breaks, I don’t know how it works.

That’s a long day!

But for the past weeks I haven’t been home before 6 pm. The ride back is 90 minutes long. My boss doesn’t count travel time as work, and we spend a solid 4 hours in the van just moving around.

He’s having a difficult time with this schedule…

It’s very tiring, and by the end of the day I’m absolutely exhausted and have zero free time for myself. I just go home, eat something fast, shower and go to bed immediately. What do you guys think? What should I do? I really want to get my diploma but I don’t think it’s worth sacrificing myself for it.”

And here’s what readers had to say about this story.

This person spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

And another individual spoke up.

Well, this is a bummer…

Maybe he just needs to have a talk with this guy?

Just a thought…

His apprenticeship is definitely not going as planned…