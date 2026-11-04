Bartender Gives Two Weeks’ Notice, So His Supervisor Leaves Him Out Of A Special Treat For The Staff

Imagine working at a restaurant but deciding to move on to another line of work. If you give your two weeks notice, would you expect to be treated differently during those last two weeks, or would you expect to be treated like all the other employees?

In this story, one bartender was in this situation, and he was really upset when he realized he was being treated differently. He was intentionally excluded from something fun, and he’s bummed about it.

Now, a supervisor is calling him “rude,” but I think the employer is the one who is rude.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for being annoyed that my supervisor is singling me out at work after I gave my two weeks resignation notice? I bartend at a famous fancy restaurant. I recently gave in my two weeks notice because I found a really great office job. The team is fully staffed without me and I’m leaving on great terms.

This is weird.

Last night we had three bartenders on: me, Daniel, Lea. One of the server captains (server trainer, basically), Michael, came over to the bar where all three of us bartenders were standing together cleaning something and he said “Daniel and Lea can you both come over to the polishing station?” (which is on the other side of the restaurant). Even though I was standing with them, he blatantly ignored me. Daniel asked why, to which Michael said “I have something for you, and I can’t bring it over here.”

This is so rude!

When they came back, Lea told me that Michael had put a bunch of our menu desserts in the back for all the other servers and bartenders to try. Daniel and Lea have both tried all the desserts multiple times, so this wasn’t a training thing. Literally all of the other service staff were in the back eating desserts while I stayed out cleaning because I wasn’t invited (and didn’t find out until after or I probably would’ve just shown up, lol). When I inquired about it, I was told that I had quit so there was no reason I’d be included in these things?!

I’d be upset too!

Considering that everyone has had the dessert before, they just gave it to them as a treat and there’s no reason to exclude me from that. I’m frustrated because if I’m expected to show up my last two weeks and work hard and give 100% effort (which I absolutely have been doing—I did tons of deep cleaning without being asked last night), then why do they get to treat me like garbage? I was upset and told one of the other supervisors as much. To which I was told that I was being rude and it wasn’t a big deal.

OP is not the one who is being rude. He was intentionally excluded from a special treat just because. That’s rude!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person seems to be suggesting walking off the job.

Another person doesn’t see the point in giving notice.

Here’s another vote for not coming back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

This person thinks excluding OP was unprofessional.

Just think how satisfying it would be to walk off the job when you’re treated like that. I really hope OP didn’t come back. They clearly don’t care about him as an employee or a person, so what’s the point in staying?

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking. Read Story →