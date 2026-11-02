Cashier Was About To Override An Age Check For An Obviously Old Customer, So The Man Stormed Over And Screamed In His Face Before He Could Say A Word And Security Had To Pull Them Apart

Retail jobs are mostly an exercise in staying calm while everyone around you is not.

One self-checkout attendant spent his shift doing the usual: watching for unscanned items, helping customers who got stuck, and keeping the line moving. Nothing about the day stood out, and he was running on fumes after months of a job he was ready to leave.

Then an older customer walked up to buy some medicine that required an ID check.

The man had white hair and a face that left no doubt about his age, so the attendant planned to walk over, override the prompt, and send him on his way in about five seconds.

He didn’t get the chance, because the customer had already decided to scream in his face and cause an enormous scene.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Got screamed at over an ID check, before I even got the chance to ask for an ID at the self check out. I was covering self-checkout, just doing the usual: making sure people scan everything, helping when needed, nothing crazy. An older guy comes up to buy some OTC medicine that requires an 18+ ID check. Now, this dude was clearly old enough. White hair, older face, no question.

So this employee figured they could save a little time.

My plan was literally to just walk over, override it, and keep it moving. No hassle, no ID needed. Before I even get the chance to say a word, this guy storms up to me, gets right in my face, and starts yelling: “WHY THE **** CAN’T I BUY THIS?!” I hadn’t even told him he couldn’t.

This employee couldn’t even get a word in edgewise.

I try to explain, but he keeps cutting me off, getting louder and closer. At that point, I was already burnt out from that job, ready to quit, and honestly not in the mood to play nice. Next thing you know, we’re basically nose-to-nose, arguing in the middle of self-checkout. Security had to step in and separate us. All over something I was literally about to approve in 5 seconds.

Some people are just one small inconvenience away from completely snapping.

What did Reddit have to say?

This customer seems to have a lot more self-awareness.

Is being asked for your ID really that big of a deal?

There’s something to be said for just being cooperative.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

This commenter doesn’t understand why customers act this way.

This customer walked into a transaction that was already about to go his way and still managed to turn it into a confrontation.

He assumed he was being refused, he decided that before anyone spoke, and he spent his energy on a fight nobody had offered him. An older man buying cold medicine is exactly who an override is built for, and the cashier was already reaching for it.

People like this shouldn’t be allowed out in public.

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