Classmates Gave Up On A Group Assignment, But Later Restarted The Project Without Telling One Of The Original Members

Group projects get messy when contributions and ownership become unclear.

This engineering student left after repeated disagreements with his teammates.

Later, the supposedly abandoned project returned.

His original design returned too.

Check out how it all went down.

AITA for asking for denying a student the use of my design for his thesis unless I get internship credit for it I (a Mechanical Engineering student) worked on a project during my internship with a group of 2 IT students. The project involved a system using sensors and a Raspberry Pi. My main responsibility was creating the 3D designs and design concepts for the system.

It can be frustrating when your ideas are ignored.

Throughout the project, one of the IT students who came up with the idea often insisted on doing things his way. He rarely accepted my suggestions, especially when it came to the design. I tried to make the interface and system look and function better, but he would usually say his idea was better or that mine “didn’t fit.”

Everyone runs late once in awhile.

I’ll admit, I was late to two out of five meetings. The first time I gave notice, but the second time I thought I’d make it and didn’t so I didn’t message ahead. He got upset about that and said I wasn’t taking the project seriously enough. Eventually, because of those tensions, we mutually agreed that I would step away from the team and that the project would be abandoned.

But they didn’t abandon the project.

I later found out that they completed the project and are using it for thesis using the design I made. I wasn’t acknowledged or credited anywhere for it. I sent a polite email to my supervisor asking what steps I could take to either get credit or address the use of my design without acknowledgment. I didn’t accuse anyone directly I just wanted to know how to handle it professionally. Now, some people are saying I’m overreacting and that since I left the team, I don’t deserve credit anymore. But I feel like, since the design they used was mine, it’s only fair to be recognized for it. AITA.

I think that one IT student lied about abandoning the project to get rid of OP. That IT student is the one in the wrong.

Reddit users were split on their decision about whether or not this student deserves credit.

This person thinks it’s worth a try to get credit.

Another person thinks it depends on what type of credit they mean.

This person thinks they clearly don’t deserve credit.

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But this person thinks they clearly deserve credit.

This engineering student discovered his former teammates had completed their thesis using his design without acknowledging his work.

Commenters agreed that leaving the group did not erase his contribution or make proper credit unnecessary.