Couple Moves Into An HOA Neighborhood, But The Wife Is Annoyed At Her Husband For Spending So Much Time With HOA Board Activities

Imagine getting married, having a baby, and moving to an HOA community. If your husband wanted to be on the HOA board and took a lot of time working on HOA stuff, would you be annoyed that he wasn’t spending more time with his family and helping with the baby duties, or would you think it’s important for him to be involved on the board?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. The husband thinks it’s important work (even though he doesn’t get paid for it) being on the HOA board, but the wife considers the HOA his hobby.

Whose side are you on? Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for considering my husband’s HOA stuff a hobby? My husband and I both work full time jobs. We ended up moving into a new town home community when we got married that was more or less equidistant from our work in opposite directions(although my commute is slightly less and his is prone to accidents delaying him). I gave up a lot of my hobbies to move–something I relate very strongly to my self – identity. Whatever, I adjusted what I could do and found tentative balance.

Now, they’re parents.

We had a son in October who is now about 5 months. I take him to day care and I take him home. I feed him, bathe him, prepare his stuff for the next day etc. My husband spends some time with him changing diapers and playing, but it’s largely me with my husband doing some house chores when I’m getting the baby from day care.

Now, about the HOA.

Our HOA is just starting to get transitioned to the neighborhood hands and it’s a mess. My husband’s vice president and does the majority of the work… Answering emails, setting up meetings, community relations etc. Every. Day. And often on weekends. He’s not paid; it’s a volunteer position.

She’s pretty annoyed with his new “hobby.”

Problem is he spends so much time doing this stuff. When I try to do hobby stuff he wants to carve out time for him but I consider his time HOA ing as the equivalent to my extracurricular time. He considers it “vital to the retention of value of our home” and doesn’t count it. AITA?

I can see why she’s think of the HOA like a hobby. It’s something he seems to enjoy doing that takes up a lot of time, and he doesn’t get paid. But, I can also see her husband’s point. There are benefits to being involved in the HOA instead of just complaining about the rules.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks “hobby” isn’t the right word for it.

Another person thinks they need a schedule.

This person points out the real problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

Another person thinks her husband should quit the HOA board.

While being on the HOA board isn’t a hobby, her husband may not have time for that kind of commitment right now. They have a baby, and she is doing more than her fair share of the childcare. It sounds like they need to have a conversation about sharing the baby duties, and if he can’t balance HOA duties with childcare, he’s going to have to step down from the HOA board.

He’s using the HOA as an excuse.

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