Commuter Got Tired Of Being The Easy Person To Push Aside In Crowds, So He Refused To Let A Rude Stranger Muscle Past Him At A Packed Train Door

Few things reveal who people are like a rush-hour platform.

A commuter was inching forward in a crowd when a rude latecomer tried to slip past him and claim a spot he hadn’t waited for.

Instead of stepping back, the commuter held his ground in a way that was firm but short of a shove, and the boarding got tight and tense.

The stranger blamed him for the pushing, and he couldn’t land a decent reply in the moment.

Now he’s stuck wondering how much of it was the other guy’s rudeness and how much was his own stubbornness.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA, Kinda not really elbowed someone when entering the train Just happened 15 minutes ago, and I’m pretty ticked off. I assume the other is definitely an AH, but maybe it’s ESH?

This commuter sets the scene.

So, very busy train, not enough spots for this time of day, so the boarding is really rushed. I (M30s) think I was pretty much the 20th person entering at the double sliding door, waiting my turn but moving with the crowd. I was about to enter when a man 2 heads taller than me, not originally in that crowd, did a “side sneak” on my left and tried to push in front of me.

So the commuter decided to stand his ground.

That instantly made me put my shoulders and elbows wide (not full-blown elbowing, but just making myself bigger). 1) Don’t push me. 2) Don’t side sneak, you were not there 20 seconds ago. That pretty much resulted in 4 people shoulder to shoulder trying to fit through a 3-people-wide door.

So the rude stranger pushed back.

He got angry: “Think you can push me aside, that’s not how it works, huff and puff.” I just moved with the stream and had a weak reply along the lines of “You are the one pushing.” I know these settings are chaotic, and I could have been graceful. But I’m probably also double annoyed because my (limited) height and crowds are never a good combination, and I feel I’m often the easy person to literally push aside.

What is with people nowadays?

Redditors chime in.

This user thinks this commuter deserves kudos for standing up for themselves.

People like this are, unfortunately, everywhere.

The stranger was clearly trying to take advantage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Sometimes a little elbow action is your best defense.

This commuter did what most people only fantasize about, which was refuse to be the person who always gives way.

The stranger who cut in had no claim on that spot, and calling the commuter the aggressor was a convenient way to dodge the fact that he was the one who started it.

This commuter doesn’t owe anyone an apology for holding his place.

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