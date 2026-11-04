Constant Noise From His Downstairs Neighbor’s Three Kids Has Him Wondering If Reporting Them Would Make Him The Bad Guy

Apartment living comes with an unwritten deal that everybody puts up with some noise.

One renter had held up his end for two and a half years, even with a downstairs neighbor who was cold, standoffish, and fond of blasting her TV.

He never complained, because none of it was worth the trouble.

Then her daughter moved in with three rowdy kids, and the quiet he’d taken for granted disappeared.

The running, crying, and banging went on all day, and he and his girlfriend could barely stand being home.

Now he’s trying to decide whether speaking up would make him the AH.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wanting to complain about the three kids downstairs? My GF and I live in an apartment (around 1,000 square feet). We live above an older lady who comes off as a Karen.

This couple has never had a good experience with this neighbor.

We’ve been here 2.5 years and never felt the need to complain. She comes off cold, blasts her political TV, etc., but whatever.

But then things went from bad to worse.

However, recently her daughter with three kids moved in with her. The kids are insanely loud. Constantly running, crying, banging, etc. We virtually can’t even stand being here. However, they do get quiet around 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Now the couple wonders how to proceed.

I’m not sure if we just have to suck it up because it’s not at night, but it’s virtually unbearable during the day.

Dealing with noisy neighbors is one of the most difficult parts of renting.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks landlords should take a very hands-on approach to noise complaints.

This user seems to doubt the issue is really that big of a deal.

This commenter oversimplifies things.

Maybe the renter could catch their neighbor on a technicality.

This renter is a patient neighbor who just hit his limit, and honestly, who can really blame him for that? Three kids running, banging, and crying all day would wear anyone down.

Still, daytime noise from children is the one kind that most leases and most neighbors expect to tolerate. Quiet hours start at night for a reason, and technically, these neighbors are respecting them.

But that doesn’t take into account the whole picture for these fed-up tenants.

Some neighbors just aren’t considerate people.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead. Read Story →