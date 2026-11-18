Construction Worker Can’t Stand His Boss’s Nephew, So He Makes Sure His New Company Doesn’t Hire Him

Imagine working with a coworker who is truly awful. If you eventually moved on and worked for another company, what would you do if you found out your former coworker was applying for a job at the company where you work?

In this story, one construction worker is in this situation. He has a lot of good reasons not to like his former coworker, and he seems to find it pretty satisfying that he finally has the opportunity to get revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Rejected former boss’ nephew’s job application. Used to work at a small construction company and our old boss’ nephew (who was like 48 at the time) worked with us and generally made everyone’s lives miserable. He complained about everything constantly. Always angry. Typical short angry little guy. Brought his wife back from the Philippines – she hated his guts, etc.

He sounds awful.

The kind of guy who would pull a gun on someone getting a frisbee from his property. Was in the military and constantly talked about what a tough guy he was. Really sad stuff honestly. Anyway, such an entitled freaking jerk and he treated everyone with such disdain because his uncle owned the place.

Trying to get someone fired can backfire.

So at some point, I lose my job and I suspect it’s because he’s been talking badly to his uncle about me. The way they fired me was weird and sudden — a “this just isn’t working out” type of thing. So I go across the street and get a job at the competition. Better pay, better position. Like a year later, I hear he’s been fired from his job by his uncle for some egregious nonsense. I think he was trying to get another coworker fired and called OSHA on them but ended up getting the whole company in trouble and fined.

The boss asked for advice.

So, I’m sitting at my desk one day and my boss comes to me and says, “hey, you used to work at __________, right? You remember this guy? He’s applying for a job here.” I take one look at the application, stare at my boss dead in the eyes and say, “If you hire this guy it will be the worst mistake you ever made.” He nods “Yikes. Glad we spoke. Thanks.” Garbaged the app.

Eliminating that application was easy enough. It really is a good thing the boss asked him if he knew him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is true.

Another person would’ve had some fun with it.

This person has a theory about Dale’s time in the military.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

Another person know a similar sounding guy named Dale.

It would’ve been funny if he told his boss he knew the guy and would like to interview him. But simply rejecting the application works too. It really just matters whether or not he’d want Dale to know he was responsible for not hiring him.

Knowing someone who works at a company where you want to work can either work for you or against you.

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