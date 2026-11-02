Contractors Leave A Mess In The Guard Shack, But The Security Guard Refuses To Clean Up After Them

Imagine going to work and realizing that someone made a huge mess near where you have to work. It’s not your mess and not necessarily your responsibility to clean it. Would you clean it so you don’t have to look at the mess, or would you leave it alone?

In this story, one security guard is in this situation. He’s okay with cleaning up small messes other people leave behind, but this is too much. He decides to ignore it.

That works out okay until someone higher up sees the mess.

Keep reading for all the details.

Make me clean someone else’s mess? I’ll get your union involved. I worked as a security guard at a factory near home for 27 years. About my sixth year in they had me working in an outbuilding at the shipping entrance. The building was shared with another set of contractors who were doing water testing those people would come in every quarter, I think it was and make a mess out of the back half of the guard shack. Usually it was no big deal to just straighten it up a little bit, but one time they came in and made an absolute catastrophe of the back half of the shed.

It was easier to ignore it than to clean it.

I just closed the door to that half and let It Go. One day the director of safety visited me in the guard shack, opened the door and remarked on what a mess it was and asked me how I could stand to be in the guard shack with that mess back there. I told him frankly, I close the door and ignored, it’s not my mess, and I am not a janitor. A couple days later my Lieutenant told me that I was to clean the back half of the guard shack or they would get rid of me and put somebody over there who would clean it.

He figured it was better to let janitors clean it.

Now, there were janitors in the factory and they would visit me every day on their lunch, and then hide from work for another hour. So I decided that I would let them know what was going on by starting to clean just before they got there. Well, they decided that they should be the ones to clean that area but they weren’t going to do it on their regular time, they should get overtime for it. The next day the director of safety came over to the guard shack and told me to stop cleaning it. Somehow the janitors never did straighten up the back room of the guard shack, but word got to the contractors to never leave it in such a mess again. Small and Petty I know but it was the only power I had.

Was the overtime the petty revenge? It would bother me to have to work near someone else’s mess that was never cleaned up.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

I like how this person thinks!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

Here’s another compliment.

I’m surprised there weren’t more comments, but regardless, it wasn’t his mess to clean. He shouldn’t be expected to clean it. That’s not his job. Whoever left the mess should clean it or not leave it that messy in the first place.

He handled that well.

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